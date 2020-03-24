Royal shock: Prince William and Kate pull out of Queen’s Commonwealth procession

PRINCE WILLIAM and Kate pulled out of the Queen’s procession at the annual Commonwealth Day service today in a move which shocked many.

As part of the annual celebrations, the royal couple were expected to join the Queen, Prince Charles and Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall, in a procession through Westminster Abbey at the start of the service. The senior royals are usually greeted by dignitaries and politicians at the door of the church, before walking through the aisle. However, the couple, alongside the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, and the Earl and Countess of Wessex, were simply shown to their seats at the front of the congregation.

The announcement from Prince William and Kate came after it was revealed Prince Harry and Meghan would also skip the more formal entrance. Neither Buckingham Palace or Kensington Palace commented on the last minute alteration. Both royal couples were part of the procession last year, which saw royal fans celebrate in seeing the ‘Fab Four’ back together. However, a source told the Mirror the change to the procession was made the day before the event, although the Order of Service had already been printed.

Commonwealth Day sees the heads of state of the 54 countries of the Commonwealth gather at the Westminster Abbey service to commemorate the partnership. The countries celebrate the 2.4 billion citizens of the group at the service, which has a different theme each year. This year featured performances from Craig David and Alexandra Burke, and a reflection from Olympic gold boxer, Anthony Joshua.

The Queen, in her annual Commonwealth message, praised diversity across the partnership, stating different backgrounds “serve to make us stronger”. Coverage of the service was broadcast across the world on the BBC World Service. The Commonwealth Day service was the first time the Duke and Duchess of Sussex have appeared with the royal family in public since they announced their intention to step back. The Queen invited the Sussexes to church yesterday, where the royal couple were seen driving to the Royal Chapel nearby to their Frogmore Cottage home.

And today’s event also served as a seismic shift for the Sussexes, who step back from their roles as senior royals at the end of the month. It was the last public appearance the royal pair would make in their current roles, and apt given their love for the Commonwealth. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex announced in January they would be stepping back from seniority, in an attempt to create a “progressive” new role within the family.

Prince Harry expressed his sadness at stepping back, but said it was a necessary decision he made for his family. He described the move as a “leap of faith” at a private dinner for his charity, Sentebale. Prince Harry and Meghan will be returning to Canada shortly to reunite with their 10-month old son, Archie after a series of royal engagements.