Royal snub: Did Prince Harry and Meghan defy Government by ‘moving to Los Angeles’?

PRINCE HARRY and Meghan Markle made their dramatic exit from the UK a few weeks ago after their final round of royal engagements. But did Harry and Meghan defy the Government with their reported move to Los Angeles?

Earlier this year Prince Harry and Meghan Markle announced their plans to divide their time between the UK and North America in the future. While many speculated the Sussex family would call Canada home, some reports suggest the Duke and Duchess have now made the move to Los Angeles, California.

Reports suggest Harry, Meghan and baby son Archie are currently living in lockdown in LA due to the coronavirus outbreak. The Sun reported this week the Sussexes move to California had been “planned for some time”. A royal insider reportedly told the publication: “Harry and Meghan have left Canada now for good.

“The borders were closing and flights were stopping. They had to get out. “But this move was planned for some time. “They realised Canada would not work out for various reasons and they want to be based in the Los Angeles area. “They have a big support network there. It’s where their new team of Hollywood agents and PRs and business managers are based.

“Meghan has lots of friends there and, of course, her mum Doria.” While it is not clear if Harry and Meghan have indeed made the move over to the US, the UK Government is currently advising against people moving house. The Government has asked people instead to adhere to the current social distancing measures and stay at home.

The Government’s advice to the public is: “Home buyers and renters should, where possible, delay moving to a new house while measures are in place to fight coronavirus (COVID-19).” Harry and Meghan recently completed their final round of royal engagements this month before ‘stepping back’ as senior, frontline royals. The couple will no longer complete royal engagements on behalf of the Queen. The Sussexes will also not be entitled to funding from the Sovereign Grant.