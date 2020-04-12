Royal snub: Real reason Meghan Markle and Harry silent in wake of Queen’s historic speech

MEGHAN MARKLE and Prince Harry have stayed silent in the wake of the Queen’s stirring coronavirus speech. Is this the real reason the former royal couple haven’t shared their reaction?

Royal Family members rallied to show Queen Elizabeth II, 93, support following her rousing address to the nation on Sunday night. The Queen delivered a video address to the Britons in the midst of the coronavirus crisis. While senior royals were quick to praise the speech on social media Meghan Markle, 38, and Prince Harry, 35 remained silent.

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry stepped down as senior royals on March 31 and have embarked on a new life with baby Archie in Los Angeles. The young family are understood to be spending lockdown with Meghan’s mother Doria Ragland and while they were previously very active on Instagram they intend to keep a low profile in the coming weeks and months. Ahead of their royal step down last week Meghan and Harry bid farewell to fans via their Sussex Royal Instagram account. In a heartfelt message the couple told followers: “While you may not see us here, the work continues.”

The message seemed to indicate they will cease to use the account in future. Meghan and Harry will no longer be able to use the word “royal” in conjunction with their work as they seek to become financially independent. While the couple were expected to launch their new philanthropic project in the weeks following Megxit it is understood the coronavirus pandemic has put their plans on hold. In their final Sussex Royal Instagram post, they wrote: “What’s most important right now is the health and wellbeing of everyone across the globe and finding solutions for the many issues that have presented themselves as a result of this pandemic. “As we all find the part we are to play in this global shift and changing of habits, we are focusing this new chapter to understand how we can best contribute.”

Prince Harry has been directly impacted by the coronavirus pandemic after his father Prince Charles, 71, tested positive for the virus. While Charles is in good health and now out of self-isolation his illness will have undoubtedly caused Harry some concern. Meghan and Harry’s relocation to the USA means they are miles apart for Harry’s royal relatives. Some have suggested the Queen paid tribute to Harry and Meghan by making a subtle nod to them in her speech.

Recalling a similar broadcast she and her sister Princess Margaret made as evacuees in 1940, the Queen said: “Today, once again, many will feel a painful sense of separation from their loved ones. “But now, as then, we know, deep down, that it is the right thing to do.” The Queen thanked NHS staff and key workers keeping the country running during this difficult time and also thanked Britons for observing lockdown measures and staying at home. She ended the rousing address on a positive note, urging the nation to look forward to better times. The Queen evoked Vera Lynn’s iconic Second World War song “We’ll meet again” when she said: “While we have faced challenges before, this one is different. “This time we join with all nations across the globe in a common endeavour, using the great advances of science and our instinctive compassion to heal. “We will succeed – and that success will belong to every one of us. “We should take comfort that while we may have more still to endure, better days will return: we will be with our friends again; we will be with our families again; we will meet again. “But for now, I send my thanks and warmest good wishes to you all.”