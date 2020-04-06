Royal tax row: Are Britons still paying for Meghan Markle’s mother’s security?

MEGHAN MARKLE, 38, and Prince Harry, 35, are now staying in Los Angeles. Their move, first to Canada and now to the US, has caused a row over the cost of their security detail.

The issue of who will pay for Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s private security has been a bugbear when it comes to their plans to become citizens with a private income. The Met Police had been covering the costs up until their intentions were made clear.

There seems to be confusion about exactly who will pay the costs Meghan and Harry seem reluctant to covere themselves. Initially when announcing their departure from the UK they preemptively revealed they intended for the Met Police to continue to pay their costs, at the cost of the British tax payer. However, their update published on their website titled “Spring 2020 Transition” stated: “It is agreed that The Duke and Duchess of Sussex will continue to require effective security to protect them and their son.” However, there was not further information on how this would be funded.

There are conflicting reports, with some claiming the UK taxpayer will still fund the security. However, a recent source as told People: “All security costs are being personally covered by the couple.” However, Prince Charles will be helping the couple with their finances. Will the couple also use this security for Meghan’s mother Doria Ragland?

Security was appointed to Doria since the news of her daughter’s engagement to Prince Harry was revealed, the Daily Mail reported at the time. Media surrounded her property in Los Angeles’s Windsor Hills neighbourhood. Since the mother-of-one has been seen with private security on a number of occasions, when walking her dogs. She was attended by security heading back to work after news of the engagement at a mental health services. Who was paying for the security detail? Did it fall to the British tax payer?

Security conscious Meghan and Harry will surely want to protect the yoga-instructor, but her security could increase their already rather large living costs incurred by their new life in LA. Meghan and Harry’s security costs are thought to be in the region of £2million a year for the pair. It is not known if this earmarked figure covers Doria. Meghan and Harry were slammed by the Canadian public during their stay in Canada where they also relied on public funds for their security. The Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP) had been providing the Duke and Duchess of Sussex during their months in the country. There was a petition drawn to prevent the Canadian taxpayer from paying for the couples’ security during this time, signed by hundreds of thousands, and now there are calls for the couple to pay the money back.