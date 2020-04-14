Royal Thai Air Force contributes robot registered nurses to aid in dealing with COVID-19 clients

The Royal Thai Air Force on Monday contributed three robot nurses to hospitals to aid clinical workers in treating people with COVID-19.

2 robots can supplying food, clothes and medications to clients while the various other robotic knows exactly how to take pictures as well as document body temperature levels of people.

The third robotic has actually a mounted computer system tablet for clinical employees to connect with patients.

The Royal Thai Air Force informed the media that it will generate more robot registered nurses of expert system and also disperse them to even more health centers so that medical workers will not need to go to risk of contracting COVID-19 from individuals.

Currently, Chulalongkorn University’s Engineering Innovation Fund is creating robotics to provide food and medication under the Chulalongkorn ROBO COVID Project.