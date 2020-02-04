Rush Limbaugh’s cancer diagnosis sparks of nasty tweets

Rush Limbaugh’s shocking cancer diagnosis has sparked a flurry of nasty tweets about the conservative radio host and Republican kingmaker.

The 69-year-old broke the news of his advanced lung cancer during his radio program on Monday, telling listeners he was taking some time off to determine the best course of treatment for himself.

While his supporters were quick to send over their well wishes, some of the controversial radio host’s critics were less than supportive about his declining health.

Some appeared to celebrate his cancer diagnosis while others pointed out his prior controversial beliefs about the U.S. health care system.

Actor Jon Cryer tweeted: ‘I hope Rush Limbaugh gets the best medical treatment and recovers quickly. And I hope that while he is doing it he thinks about why he doesn’t think poor people deserve the same thing.’

Comedian Nick Jack Pappas wrote: ‘I’m so sorry for lung cancer, no deserves. I wish him the best medical care he’s worked on denying to others.’

‘Rush Limbaugh has spent decades pushing a horrid agenda that he knew was ruining numerous lives and getting people killed. He deserves proper medical treatment for his lung cancer. Not going to root for him to die. But I really don’t give a sh*t what happens to him. Sorry,’ the Palmer Report tweeted.

Other critics focused on Limbaugh frequently being accused of hate-filled speech, including bigotry and blatant racism.

Film producer Tariq Nasheed tweeted: ‘Rush Limbaugh has spend decades spewing dangerous anti-Black racism. Now he has cancer… I know we shouldn’t celebrate one’s misfortunes… but #PartyOverHere.’

Comedian Johnny McNulty tweeted: ‘It’s not cool to joke about Rush Limbaugh having cancer. You might jinx it.’

Writer Jon Tayler said: ‘Rush Limbaugh is, without a doubt, one of the most hateful, awful people of the last century, and one who had one of the most negative impacts possible on this country. It’s only fitting that this cancer upon the world should be stricken by it.

He added: ‘If this kills Rush, then give him a state funeral so that every willing American can have a chance to pay their respects by kicking his corpse as hard as they can.’

The harsh tweets came after Limbaugh told his listeners he will take some days off for further medical tests and to determine treatment.

He said the cancer diagnosis was confirmed by two medical institutions in late January after he experienced his only symptom so far, shortness of breath, on his January 12 birthday weekend.

Limbaugh went on to say he was reluctant to discuss personal matters and distract from his work and wasn’t seeking to cover up his illness.

He said he realized it was better to be honest and avoid the speculation that would follow when he has to miss being on air for treatment or as the result of treatment.

Limbaugh’s announcement come at a tumultuous political time as the conclusion of President Donald Trump’s impeachment trial nears.

He started his first national radio show in 1988 from New York and later relocated to Palm Beach, Florida.

The hyper-partisan broadcaster has dominated talk radio with a raucous, liberal-bashing style that made him one of the most influential voices of American right-wing politics and inspired other conservative broadcasters including Sean Hannity, Glenn Beck and Bill O’Reilly.

‘Rush you are in our prayers,’ Beck tweeted. ‘We live in a time of modern miracles. Millions are praying you find one.’

Limbaugh said he intends to work as much as possible. He also said he had focused more ‘intensely’ in the past two weeks on what he called his ‘deeply personal relationship’ with God.

The media figure’s endorsement and friendship is a conservative political treasure.

His idol, Ronald Reagan, wrote a letter that Limbaugh read on the air in December 1992 and which sealed his reputation among conservatives: ‘You’ve become the number one voice for conservatism in our country,’ Reagan wrote.

Two years later, Limbaugh would be so widely credited as key to Republicans’ takeover of Congress for the first time in 40 years, he was deemed an honorary member of the new class.

Limbaugh has frequently been accused of hate-filled speech, including bigotry and blatant racism through his comments and sketches such as ‘Barack the Magic Negro,’ a song featured on his show that said Obama ‘makes guilty whites feel good’ and that the politician is ‘black, but not authentically.’

His popularity has survived brickbats and thrived despite personal woes.

In 2003, Limbaugh admitted an addiction to painkillers and entered rehabilitation. Authorities opened an investigation into alleged ‘doctor shopping,’ saying he received up to 2,000 pills from four doctors over a period of six months, but he ultimately reached a deal with prosecutors that dismissed the single charge.