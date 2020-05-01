Russia upset by Western attempts to blame China for COVID-19: FM

Moscow regrets the attempts of several Western countries to put the blame on China for the coronavirus pandemic, Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said Wednesday.

“I would like to say that we are upset by the attempts to point a finger at a particular country. You mentioned that the U.S. is blaming China. In Europe, there are also accusations against China,” Lavrov said in an interview with the TASS news agency.

“We all see it. This, of course, is sad,” Lavrov said, adding that the priority now is to beat the coronavirus.

According to the minister, it is necessary to investigate the cause of the pandemic so that people will know how to develop optimal approaches to defeat the threat in the future.

“The investigation is not for people to say ‘I was right. That’s who is to blame. I did everything right, so let’s vote for me,'” Lavrov said.