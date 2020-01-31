Russian airliner makes emergency landing in Moscow after mum-of-two falsely claims she has a BOMB

A woman who forced a Russian airliner to make an emergency landing today in Moscow after claiming she had a bomb may have reacted badly to a weight loss drug she was taking, according to her brother.

Antonina Polodiantseva, 35, a single mother of two, is said to have stood up in the aisle on the tourist jet and told terrified passengers and crew she had an explosive device in her bag.

Airline S7 said the plane landed safely at Moscow’s Domodedovo airport and no explosives were found after Polodiantseva was arrested.

Her shocked family described her as a usually ‘balanced and calm’ mother who was devoted to her children but may have reacted badly to a drug she was taking for weight loss or to control her blood pressure.

Her brother, who has not been named, said: ‘My sister is raising two children alone, how could she threaten to blow up a plane?

‘This is some kind of nonsense.’

‘Maybe she just said something without a thought, perhaps someone affected her, or maybe a nervous breakdown.

‘Perhaps she felt unwell, she had some problems with blood pressure, her thyroid.

‘She has problems with blood pressure and needs to drink water constantly, she does not drink alcohol at all.

‘She could have breakdown due to the fact that they constantly take water away in an airplane.

Her mother added: ‘How can this be true? She is a balanced, calm person.

‘She flew away in a good mood, everything was fine with her.’

Her mother said she was on a drug called Corvalol – a controversial tranquilizer developed in the Soviet Union in the 1960s based on valerian root and barbiturate phenobarbital. It is used as a heart medication but contains psychoactive chemicals.

Her mother added: ‘She told me: ‘Yes I’m afraid to fly. The main thing is that they do not take the water away’.’

A female passenger spoke of the terror onboard.

She said: ‘She began to threaten with explosives, and said the crew needed to call the FSB. She said she knew what she was saying, that there will be a terrorist act onboard.’

The passenger added: ‘She shouted that she will not give away her bag. And she clasped the bag to her chest.’

Stewards finally overpowered her, said the witness.

She said: ‘They managed to take her away somewhere. It was a crazy behavior. I have no other word. She was not drunk.

‘She looked like a normal person. But she behaved insanely.’

The plane had been flying to Moscow from Simferopol in Crimea, a region Russia annexed from Ukraine in 2014.

There were at first fears that the Russian airline could have been targeted due to tensions over the disputed region.

After Russian president Vladimir Putin ordered the invasion an insurgency broke out in Crimea which has claimed the lives of more than 13,000 people.

A Malaysian Airlines flight was also shot down in 2014 as it flew over the Donetsk region, in eastern Ukraine, killing all 283 passengers and 15 crew members on board.

Three Russians and a Ukrainian have been charged by international investigators, and had an international arrest warrant issued against them.

Investigators have also claimed that the missile that shot down the plane belonged to Russia’s 53rd Anti-Aircraft Missile brigade.

Ukraine has repeatedly called for the region to be returned to the country, and the international community has refused to recognise the annexation.

Earlier this month Putin was pictured watching a massive military drill off the Crimean coast.

The commander-in-chief watched Kalibr cruise and Kinzhal hypersonic missiles being launched from the Marshal Ustinov cruiser as he floated with the Northern and Black Sea fleets.