Russian COVID-19 cases approach 58,000

Russia has registered 5,236 COVID-19 cases over the last 24 hours, the country’s coronavirus response center said in a statement, taking the total number to 57,999 as of Wednesday.

The death toll now stands at 513, up 57 from the previous day, while 4,420 people have recovered, including 547 in the past 24 hours, it said.

Moscow, the country’s worst-hit area, confirmed 2,548 new cases over the last 24 hours, taking its total to 31,981, the statement said.

Russia’s consumer rights and human well-being watchdog Rospotrebnadzor said in a statement on Wednesday that 145,797 people were under medical observation as of Tuesday.

The country announced its first two cases on Jan. 31, with confirmed cases increasing significantly since the end of March. The total number topped 10,000 on April 9, and exceeded 50,000 on Tuesday.