Russian COVID-19 cases surpass 145,000

By Denis Bedoya on May 6, 2020

Russia has reported 10,581 new COVID-19 confirmed cases over the past 24 hours, with the total number of infections rising to 145,268 as of Monday, the country’s coronavirus response center said in a statement.

