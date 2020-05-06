Russia has reported 10,581 new COVID-19 confirmed cases over the past 24 hours, with the total number of infections rising to 145,268 as of Monday, the country’s coronavirus response center said in a statement.
Russian COVID-19 cases surpass 145,000
