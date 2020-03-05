Russian mother jailed for murdering daughter, two, by stuffing bread in her mouth.

A mother has been jailed for 11 years for killing her daughter, two, by angrily stuffing bread in her mouth as punishment for throwing her food on the floor.

The girl Viktoria had crumbled half a loaf during a mealtime at her home in the Russian city of Omsk.

A chilling crime re-enactment video shows how mother Svetlana Mirzoeva grabbed the child before forcing a chunk of bread down her throat.

The suffocating toddler went limp and ‘quiet’, a court heard.

Mirzoeva, 28, tried to give her mouth-to-mouth resuscitation and poured water into her throat to soften the bread but the child died, according to details of the case.

The mother told police: ‘She stopped breathing and I tried to pull the bread out of her mouth.’

The death was witnessed by her son Ali, now four.

Her partner Alexey Tretyakov, 30, wrapped the little girl’s body in a towel and put it in a blue sports bag then ‘disposed of it’ in an unknown place.

Later that day Mirzoeva was reported to be ‘in high spirits’ on a public holiday marking Russia’s victory in the Second World War.

She told friends Viktoria was staying with her estranged partner, the girl’s father.

In the days that followed as neighbours became suspicious about the missing girl, the mother admitted Viktoria was dead but claimed it was an accident or blamed her partner.

Tretyakov died ten days later from ‘alcohol poisoning’.

The mother later admitted her guilt and in the court cage was in tears hiding her face in the hood of her coat.

She told the judge: ‘I failed to save my princess.’

The body of the tragic girl was never found after her death on 9 May last year.

Prosecutors said that she had forced bread into the girl’s mouth after she threw the crumbs on the floor.

‘She got offended that her daughter thought very little of her,’ stated the indictment.

Before choking her daughter with bread Mirzoeva had been drinking cocktails with a female friend and then consumed more alcohol with her partner, said police.

Her son is now in the care of an orphanage.

Russia has the highest murder rate in Europe, according to international figures.

Statistics for 2017 show 13,293 victims, some 9.2 homicides per 100,000 people.

By comparison the rate in England and Wales is 1.2 and Scotland 1.1.

In the USA, the rate is 5.3 per 100,000 people.