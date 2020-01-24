Russian students step out in their finest as they take to the dancefloor

Legend has it that Saint Tatiana was raised as a secret Christian by a Roman civil servant during the reign of Emperor Alexander Severus and became a deaconess in the early church.

However, she was captured by jurist Ulpian who tried to force her to make a sacrifice to Apollo, but she managed through the power of prayer to cause an earthquake that destroyed the statue of Apollo and part of the temple.

As punishment, she was beaten for two days and thrown into a circus pit with a hungry lion, who refused to attack her.

She was instead sentence to death and was beheaded with a sword on 12th January, between AD225 and 230.

Tatiana is revered as the patron saint of students in Belarus and Ukraine, as well as Russia, with the connection to the latter arising in the 1700s when Empress Elizabeth of Russia endorsed a request by her lover Ivan Shuvalov, the minister for education, to build a university in Moscow.

The agreement was made on the name day of his mother, Tatiana Rodionovna, and the church on the campus that was later built was named after Saint Tatiana, and the Russian Orthodox Church named her the patron saint of students.

Tatiana Day has long been celebrated in Moscow and beyond, with Chekov writing in 1885: ‘This year everything was drunk, except the water from the Moscow river, and only because it was frozen.’