Rutgers professor blames Trump’s ‘clusterf****d’ COVID response for more black infections

A tenured professor at Rutgers University has slammed President Donald Trump for his handling of the coronavirus pandemic and its disproportionate affect on black people across the country, calling his response a ‘clusterf**k.’

Brittany Cooper, a professor in the school’s Department of Women’s, Gender, and Sexuality Studies, took to Twitter on Tuesday to lambast Trump and his supporters, who she declared were ‘willing to die’ for him.

Cooper, author of the ‘Eloquent Rage: A Black Feminist Discovers Her Superpower,’ began her Tuesday thread by asserting that most black people did not want the country to reopen and understood to do so would mean more death of black bodies.

‘Not only do white conservatives not care about Black life, but my most cynical negative read of the white supremacists among them is that they welcome this massive winnowing of Black folks in order to slow demographic shifts and shore up political power,’ she continued in the thread.

The irate professor shared that she was angered by a Trump supporting high school classmate – who was white – who touted the controversial suggestion from the president to use disinfectant to try to cure COVID-19.

‘I realized again that for his supporters, realizing just how wrong they were about this man, and the depths of his idiocy and depravity, is akin to an existential crisis for them,’ the professor chided.

‘They are literally willing to die from this clusterf****d COVID response rather than admit that absolutely anybody other than him would have been a better president. And when whiteness has a death wish, we are all in for a serious problem.’

Cooper continued her onslaught by sharing statistics showing that the majority of black voters overwhelmingly did not vote for Trump. The highest demographic that did was Black men at just a measly 15 per cent.

‘No Black person deserves this and Black women knew it would be absolutely awful for him to be president. And now we all live in daily fear,’ Cooper stated.

She later added: ‘F**k each and every Trump supporter. You all absolutely did this. You are to blame.’

‘Black Lives Matter. Black Lives with hypertension, diabetes, and asthma matter. Fat Black Lives matter. All Black Lives matter.’

Following Cooper’s tweets on Tuesday, multiple conservative outlets covered her remarks. As a result, trolls and conservative pundits rushed to Cooper’s Twitter to blast the professor and try to get her fired. She was also met with death threats.

Cooper chalked up the harassment to the ‘patriarchy’ and its role in ‘harassing and threatening women who speak in public into silence.’

She continued: ‘The thing is: I said what I meant. Trump has botched the handling of COVID. Tens of thousands of people had died, a risk that could have been mitigated if he had taken intelligence briefings seriously. Responsibility falls on him. And those who put him in office.

‘So I said what I meant. And I curse cuz I’m grown. I disdain every person who thought and thinks he’s a good leader, because that thinking has had material consequences for far too many of us.

‘Just know a couple of things: 1.) I report threats to law enforcement and have had committed law enforcement support for many years now. 2.) I have tenure. Rutgers won’t be firing me for tweets. That is all.’

Health conditions that exist at higher rates in the black community — obesity, diabetes and asthma — make African Americans more susceptible to the virus. They also are more likely to be uninsured, and often report that medical professionals take their ailments less seriously when they seek treatment.

Last week Dr Anthony Fauci, a member of President Trump’s Coronavirus Task Force, attributed high coronavirus death rates among black people to pre-existing health conditions common in the black community, such as hypertension, obesity, diabetes and asthma.

‘It’s really terrible, because it’s just one of the failings of our society, that African-Americans have a disproportionate prevalence in incidents of the very comorbid conditions that put you at a high risk,’ Fauci told actor Will Smith, who conducted the interview.

Black people, and other people of color, are more prone to work in jobs classified as ‘essential jobs.’ According to 2016 statistics from the MTA, roughly 40 per cent of their entire workforce identify as black.

On Monday, Kamala Harris (D-CA) and others will propose a bill aimed at creating a task force that will address the racial disparity plaguing communitity.

Sens. Cory Booker, Michael Bennet, and Bernie Sanders are also co-sponsoring the bill, Buzzfeed News reports.

David R. Williams, Florence Sprague Norman and Laura Smart Norman Professor of Public Health, explained that problems for black folks begin before they can even get to the health care system for help.

‘That’s because their socioeconomic status puts them at a disadvantage. In 2013, for every household income dollar earned by whites, Hispanics earned 70 cents and blacks just 59 cents,’ the professor explained to Harvard T.H. Chan School of Public Health in 2015.

‘These economic disparities affect where people live, learn, work, play, and worship—and all of these factors can in turn impact health. For instance, if blacks or other nonwhites can only afford to live in poorer neighborhoods, they may face greater exposure to toxic chemicals, or have limited access to health care or healthy foods.

According to figures from the Centers of Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), roughly 30 per cent of all coronavirus cases are from African Americans. African Americans only make up 14 per cent of the entire US population.

‘It’s America’s unfinished business — we’re free, but not equal,’ civil rights leader Rev. Jesse Jackson told the AP. ‘There’s a reality check that has been brought by the coronavirus, that exposes the weakness and the opportunity.’

Gwen Grant, president of the Urban League of Greater Kansas City, said blacks are more prone to suffer disproportionately.

‘Whenever there’s a crisis such as this you find it takes its greatest tolls in communities of color,’ Grant said.

Daniel Dawes, director of Morehouse College’s School of Medicine’s Satcher Health Leadership Institute, said America’s history of segregation and policies led to the racial health disparities that exist today.

‘If we do not take an appreciation for the historical context and the political determinants, then we’re only merely going to nibble around the edges of the problem of inequities,’ he said.

The release of demographic data for the country’s coronavirus victims remains a priority for many civil rights and public health advocates, who say the numbers are needed to address disparities in the national response to the pandemic.

Some black leaders have described the Trump administration’s response to COVID-19 as inadequate, after what they said was a hastily organized call with Vice President Mike Pence and CDC Director Robert Redfield.

According to a recording of the call obtained by the AP, Redfield said the CDC has been collecting demographic data from death certificates but that the comprehensiveness of the data depends on state and local health departments, many of which are overburdened by virus response. No plan was offered to help health officials in hard-hit communities collect the data, leaders who were on the call said.

Kristen Clarke, president of the Lawyers’ Committee for Civil Rights Under Law, which took part in the call, said African Americans ‘have every reason to be alarmed at the administration’s anemic response to the disproportionate impact that this crisis is having on communities of color.’