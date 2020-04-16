Ryder Cup plea made by Bernhard Langer to PGA Tour after The Open cancellation – EXCLUSIVE

The Ryder Cup remains scheduled to take place in September despite other major golf tournaments being postponed.

Two-time Masters champion Bernhard Langer is hopeful the 2020 Ryder Cup will go ahead as planned and believes tournaments could potentially be back underway as early as May. Much like other sports across the world, the 2020 golf season has been momentarily suspended due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

The PGA Tour took the decision to suspend tournaments after the opening round at the Players Championship last month. This week, golf’s best player were supposed to be competing at the Masters for the first major of the year at Augusta. But that too has been postponed, along with the PGA Championship and US Open. The Open Championship in England though has been cancelled, meaning there will be just three majors taking place this year.

PGA Tour and European Tour officials have since taken the decision to reschedule to three other majors for later in the year, with the US Open scheduled to take place a week before the Ryder Cup. September remains a long way off though, with the Ryder Cup being held in Wisconsin, and Mercedes-Benz Ambassador Langer hopes the prestigious event will go ahead as planned. “It all depends on what is going on and no-one really knows how long this thing will take,” he told . “We can only see and learn from what happened in China and Italy and South Korea, so it all depends if they can get this virus under control.

“We are hoping to be back playing in June or July I would think, maybe even in May but I really don’t know more than anyone else. “Hopefully by September most things will be somewhat back to normal. If not the PGA of America and the European Tour will have to get together to decide whether to move the date. “I personally love the Ryder Cup. It is the most compelling team competition in team golf. “There is so much emotion and people love it, even those in countries that are not involved. It is a unique competition.”