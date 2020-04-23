S.Korea to prepare for 2nd wave of COVID-19 infections: authorities

South Korea’s health authorities said Thursday that it will prepare medical resources for a possible second wave of the COVID-19 infections this autumn and winter in conjunction with the flu season.

Yoon Tae-ho, an officer of disinfection at the Central Disaster Management headquarters, told a press briefing that the health authorities are preparing medical supplies and facilities for the second epidemic of the COVID-19 this autumn and winter.

Yoon said the COVID-19, a flu-like virus, could highly likely spread again in conjunction with the flu season, noting that a massive cluster infection could possibly happen more harshly than what happened in Daegu.

Daegu, about 300 km southeast of the capital Seoul, became the epicenter of the viral spread here as the number of infections in Daegu and its surrounding North Gyeongsang province accounted for nearly 80 percent of the total confirmed cases.

In the latest tally, South Korea reported eight more COVID-19 cases for the past 24 hours, raising the total number to 10,702. The daily caseload stayed below 20 for the sixth straight day.

Experts here warned against the second wave of epidemic later this year given that no treatment nor vaccine has been developed amid the low rate of population with antibodies.