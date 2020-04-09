Sadio Mane explains why Liverpool captain Jordan Henderson has been Premier League’s best player

Liverpool have been dominant in the Premier League this season and sit 25 points clear at the top of the table. Coronavirus has halted the campaign but Sadio Mane has hailed inspirational Jordan Henderson

Sadio Mane cannot vote for himself but he is in little doubt Jordan Henderson has been the best player in the Premier League this season.

But one day he wants everyone to know he is the No. 1 player on the planet.

Liverpool ace Mane has lofty ambitions to be crowned Ballon d’Or winner in the future.

The Senegal star has been part of the Reds side which has run away with the Premier League title race this season.

They will be crowned champions if the season is finished but where there is doubt is who should win the PFA Player of the Year award.

Virgil van Dijk and Mane are certainly contenders given their fine form for Jurgen Klopp’s side.

But skipper Henderson is currently the bookmakers’ favourite and Mane’s too.

“I would go for Henderson,” he said.

“He’s been a big part of our success this year, he has been incredibly both defensively and in attack.

“He was really good this year. A really good leader and a great captain.”

A new documentary called Made in Senegal was released on Wednesday on Mane which has given a great insight into the Kop forward’s life.

The film charts his life from his humble beginnings in the village of Bambali in Senegal all the way to becoming a Champions League winner with the Reds.

He reveals details of a hospital and school he is building in his hometown as he opens up on his life back in Africa.

Mane discusses how he ran away to Dakar as his family didn’t want him to play football in his bid to follow his hero and ex-Liverpool forward El-Hadji Diouf.

It also reveals his how he deals with the pressures of being a leader in the Senegal team.

Which may be why winning the Africa Cup of Nations is high on his list of priorities.

But individual awards also matter.

“My goal is to win the Africa Cup of Nations, naturally the Premier League, the Champions League, too. Again and again.

“That is my dream.

“Naturally what counts the most is the Golden Ball.

“Of course if I get the chance to win the Ballon d’Or it would be a honour.”

And if he does end up becoming the best player in the world then it will be with the help of Kop boss Klopp, who turned down the chance to sign him at Borussia Dortmund only to bring him to Liverpool from Southampton in 2016.

“From day one since I came to Liverpool, he has always been positive with all the players,” he said.

“He gives responsibility to all his players, which can be a big, big part of the development of a football player.

“But I’ve never seen any coach in my life as positive as he is.”