Sadio Mane’s remarkable journey from Senegal to Liverpool stardom in his own words

Liverpool superstar Sadio Mane has had an incredible journey to the top and has now detailed his story in his own words in a new documentary, Made In Senegal

Sadio Mane is one of world football’s biggest superstars.

But even his own mother thought he was “crazy” when he declared he wanted to be a footballer.

The odds were stacked firmly against Mane, growing up in the remote Senegalese village of Bambani and sometimes using grapefruits in place of footballs due to a lack of equipment.

It is easy to see why his uncle, who took him under his wing after the tragic death of his father when he was just seven years old, branded his dream “impossible” when he declared he would one day ensure he did not have to do fieldwork to survive.

“It wasn’t easy. Life was hard there,” Mane explains in a new documentary for Rakuten TV detaining his incredible journey in his own words.

“You could only become a farmer. There’s no other work there.

“For me, football, it’s my life. From an early age, football was all I knew, and all I wanted was to become a footballer. Where I was born, becoming a footballer means you have to sacrifice everything.

“It all began on this field in my village when I was very young. This is where I learned to play football.

“We only had these lots. We had a really hard time getting footballs. Sometimes we picked grapefruits and tried to play with them.

“I tried to follow the village team, which was actually very, very good at the time. It had excellent footballers who really inspired me as a young boy.

“My uncle also had a football team which was called Kansala, a neighbourhood team, but a bad one.

“But I was a fan, so I watched them train ten metres from our family home.

“I remember those days very well. My uncle didn’t want me to play because he thought school was more important. Things got tricky because he didn’t like that.

“People found me abnormal. When I told my mother, ‘I want to be a footballer’, she thought I was crazy. To her, it was just a child dreaming.

“I was 100% convinced that once I left the village I could become a footballer. The only question I had was: How?

“That’s what I dreamt about.”

Initially, he thought he had hit the big time when he first represented his village side.

“I was so proud to wear my village’s jersey,” he explains. “So for me it was my dream coming true. I was so famous. It was incredible.”

But soon he knew it was time to pursue his dream, secretly leaving his village for the capital city, Dhaka, to join a football academy.

From there, he went to Metz – although he was not an instant hit, dealing with a sports hernia and being hauled off as a substitute just 20 minutes into his first appearance.

Soon, things fell into place. First he succeeded at Red Bull Salzburg, earning a move to Southampton where his fine form saw Liverpool come calling in a move which fulfilled his unlikely dreams.

He said: “My dream has always been to play for the best European clubs. I didn’t hesitate when I got the chance to go to Liverpool.

“Just thinking of all the players who have worn that jersey makes me feel very honoured.”

Joining Liverpool also meant following in the footsteps of another Senegalese hero.

El Hadj Diouf was described by a close childhood friend as an early inspiration for Mane, who grew up watching the 2002 FIFA World Cup – where Senegal reached the quarter-finals – crowded around black and white televisions.

“That was the era of the most epic Senegalese football,” he declared. “We had a very good team: Aliou Cisse, Fadiga, El Hadj Diouf.”

Mane has far exceeded what Diouf achieved at Anfield, helping them to Champions League glory last season and placing them on the verge of their first ever Premier League title.

The reward of Mane’s success?

Being an icon and inspiration for millions both in his homeland and around the world.

His advice to those following his moves?

He explains: “I think the basis for success is work, believing in your dreams and respecting yourself and others. I’m a very, very simple person. I was raised that way.

“It’s part of the life of a footballer to have many duties. I am truly happy.

“Millions of people follow me. It’s important to try and set a good example for all the young people.”

