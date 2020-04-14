Sailor from USS Theodore Roosevelt dies of coronavirus complications

A sailor assigned to the nuclear-powered aircraft carrier USS Theodore Roosevelt on Monday died of COVID-19-related complications days after he was admitted to an intensive care unit in Guam, according to the U.S. Navy.

The sailor, who tested positive for the novel coronavirus on March 30, was removed from the ship and placed in an isolation house at Naval Base Guam with four fellow crew members, it said in a statement.

After being found unresponsive during a daily medical check last week, the sailor was transferred to U.S. Naval Hospital Guam, where he was declared deceased days later, the statement said.

The name of the sailor is being withheld until 24 hours after next-of-kin notification, it added.

USS Theodore Roosevelt arrived in Guam on March 27, the Navy said.

As of Sunday, 92 percent of the crew members have been tested for COVID-19, with 585 positive and 3,724 negative results, according to an official update; 3,967 sailors have moved ashore.

The ship’s captain Brett Crozier sounded the alarm over the outbreak two weeks ago when only dozens of sailors had tested positive for the virus.

In doing so, Crozier was relieved of his command by then-Acting Secretary of the U.S. Navy Thomas Modly, who himself resigned later after his remarks lashing out at the captain backfired.