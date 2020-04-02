Sainsbury’s changes online delivery rules amid government lockdown chaos

SAINSBURY’s has changed its online shopping rules in the hours after a UK lockdown was announced by the government. Britons are struggling to book slots.

Sainsbury’s announced in a tweet: “We are prioritising elderly and vulnerable customers for online delivery slots. “If you consider yourself to be vulnerable and do not receive an email from us today, please visit our Groceries Online website tomorrow (Monday) for information on how to contact us.”

In store half an hour from 7:30am to 8am is reserved for NHS and social care workers. Between 8am and 9am on Monday, Wednesday and Thursday is reserved for the elderly. Mike Coupe, Sainsbury’s CEO, said: “We have listened to feedback and decided to allow NHS and social care workers to shop in our supermarkets for half an hour before they open each day. “We’re delighted to be able to offer priority shopping to all the hard-working NHS staff across the country who are working so hard to keep us all safe and well.”

Many across the UK are complaining about an inability to order in goods, despite strict rules to only leave the house for essentials. Last night in his statement Prime Minister Boris Johnson urged Britons to use online delivery services. However, suppliers are struggling to cope. One Twitter user said: “Well if anyone can get a food delivery slot you are a better person than me. “I’ve been trying with Tesco’s for the past two weeks on and off and Sainsbury’s just crashes.” “I can’t get any slots from tesco, Sainsbury’s or Waitrose and I’ve used them all before. Waitrose cancelled my last delivery. I’m especially annoyed with ocado because all the others at least have a working site. Ocado have no High Street presence. They are solely an online,” one wrote. Another said: “Checked yesterday, Tesco’s no slots available this month or next. Sainsbury’s, delivery service seems to be no longer available. Time to fight, fight, fight your way to the tills.”