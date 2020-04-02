Sainsbury’s opening hours: What time are Sainsbury’s opening hours for the elderly?

SAINSBURY’S is changing its opening times in order to help the elderly get the supplies they need during the coronavirus pandemic. What time are Sainsbury’s opening hours for the elderly?

Sainsbury’s has changed its opening hours as some shoppers stockpile goods amid the COVID-19 outbreak leaving empty shelves behind them. The supermarket wants to ensure that older members of society, who are considered most at risk of the virus, have access to the supplies they need.

What time are Sainsbury’s opening hours for the elderly? Between 8am and 9am every Monday, Wednesday and Friday, shopping at Sainsbury’s is reserved for the elderly and the vulnerable as well as NHS and social care workers. Sainsbury’s has asked their customers to practise social distancing and pay by card where possible. A spokesman for the supermarket said: “The announcement follows feedback from customers and colleagues after the supermarket reserved an hour in stores for elderly and vulnerable customers, as well as carers on March 19. “The dedicated shopping hour will be extended to NHS staff and social care workers as well, these customers just need to show their pass or ID when they visit.”

Sainsbury’s is also consolidating its opening hours to give employees enough time to stock shelves and serve shoppers during the times customers need help the most. That means all Sainsbury’s supermarkets will be open from 8am to 8pm, Monday to Saturday, including those with an Argos store. Opening hours in supermarkets on Sunday, in petrol stations and in Sainsbury’s Locals will stay the same. The spokesman said: “The move will also ensure that the dedicated shopping hour for NHS and social care workers, as well as elderly and vulnerable customers, will be consistent across all stores.”

The Government has advised anyone presenting symptoms of coronavirus – a new, continuous cough and a high temperature – to self-isolate for 14 days. Over-70s and other vulnerable people – pregnant women and those with underlying health conditions – have been asked to isolate for 12 weeks. Sainsbury’s announced it would pay its employees that are ill or self-isolating in full for 14 days. Its elderly and vulnerable workers asked by Government to self-isolate for 12 weeks will receive full pay for the duration of the period.

Sainsbury’s will also give over-70s, disabled and vulnerable customers priority access to online delivery slots. Some existing elderly, disabled or vulnerable customers are expected to receive emails from Sainsbury’s but those that haven’t and want to be added to the list can contact the supermarket on 0800 328 1700. Customers can buy a maximum of three of any grocery product and a maximum of two on the most popular items such as toilet roll, soap and UHT milk. As of last Thursday, Sainsbury’s closed its cafes and its meat, fish and pizza counters to free up freight capacity for essential products.

NHS healthcare workers received a round of applause and flowers from staff at Tesco last week in a nod to their work during the coronavirus outbreak. Tesco told the PA news agency that staff at stores across the country independently decided to make the gesture as part of the NHS hour it introduced today. The new measure, introduced after some workers found shelves emptied by stockpiling, allows healthcare workers to arrive one hour before the usual store opening times every Sunday to buy supplies.

What time are Sainsbury’s opening hours for the elderly?