Sajid Javid dismantles Keir Starmer’s ‘wholly wrong’ economic recovery plan after COVID-19

SAJID JAVID hit out at new Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer for his “wrong” economic vision for the British economy after the coronavirus pandemic.

The former Chancellor Sajid Javid accused Labour leader Keir Starmer’s economic vision entirely wrong as he said explained the economy needs to continue growing for increased opportunities. Keir Starmer had previously said the UK economy needs to be imagined in an entirely different way. Speaking on BBC Radio 4’s Today programme, Mr Javid said: “I am afraid I don’t agree with that.

“We need an economy that engages and trades with the rest of the world. “The way you grow an economy, you create jobs, you grow opportunity is through a free enterprise system that engaged and trades with the rest of the world. “There are already calls for some people to pull up the drawbridge would be wholly the wrong approach. “The free enterprise system delivered jobs before the crisis and will deliver them after the crisis.”

The rate of new benefits claims in Britain has slowed but is still above the normal level, a senior Department for Work and Pensions (DWP) official said on Wednesday, underlining the impact of the coronavirus outbreak on jobs. Britain has received more than 1.4 million new claims for welfare payments since March 16, when the government began asking people to avoid unnecessary social contact — around six times the normal level. DWP director-general Neil Couling said: “The events of the last month have been truly seismic.” He said claims for universal credit, which groups six benefits into one payment, were now two or three times the normal level, down from about 10 times at the peak, but “still well above what happened in the financial crisis”.

The first people to make pandemic-related claims will learn of their entitlement from today, with payment due on April 22. On Tuesday, Britain’s budget forecasters said the economy could shrink by 13 percent this year due to the coronavirus shutdown, with two million people projected to lose their jobs. British labour market data including the number of people seeking jobless benefits in March is due on April 21. Mr Couling said claimant numbers could not be used to directly predict the rise in unemployment as universal credit is intended to top up earnings, with around 30-40 percent of existing claimants in work.



