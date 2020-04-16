Salary sacrifice pension: Is a salary sacrifice pension better?

SALARY SACRIFICE schemes are a tax-efficient way for you to make additional pension contributions, but is a salary sacrifice the best way to save?

Salary Sacrifices can offer you a whole range of benefits, from child care vouchers to company cars. One of the most useful benefits is additional pension contributions from your employer. But is it worth it? Read on to find out whether salary sacrifice pensions are better than other ways of paying towards your retirement.

What is a salary sacrifice? A salary sacrifice is when you agree to exchange part of your salary so you can get extra benefits from your employer, one of these being additional pension contributions.



Other benefits involved can include: company cars

childcare vouchers

work-related training

cycle to work schemes

car parking near your workplace

additional employer pension contributions



Salary sacrifice is an alternative way of saving into a pension.



According to the Pensions Advisory Service website, salary sacrifice is a way to save and reduce your income tax and National Insurance.



PAS says: “Your employer may offer you the option of salary sacrifice as part of their pension scheme.



“If so, you can give up part of your salary (your sacrifice), which your employer then pays into your pension, along with their contribution to the scheme.



“As you’re effectively earning a lower salary, both you and your employer pay lower National Insurance Contributions (NICs).



“Better still, your employer may pay part or all of their NIC saving to your pension too (although they don’t have to do this).”

How does it work? As Employee Benefits website explains: “Instead of a pension scheme member agreeing to pay, say, £50 of their salary direct to their pension scheme provider, they agree with their employer that their pay is contractually reduced by £50 per month, and that the employer makes this contribution to the pension scheme in addition to any contribution that the employee makes.



“If an employee earns £30,000 per year and sacrifices £1,000 per month, their salary will be £29,000, which is the amount that is then subject to tax and national insurance (NI).

“Without salary sacrifice, a member contribution of £100 would be subject to 13.8% employer NI.”



Dale Critchley, pensions technical manager at Friends Life, says the scheme simply makes pension contributions more affordable for both staff and employers.



He added: “Employers save 13.8% through salary sacrifice compared to regular pensions contributions; it’s cheaper for everyone.”

Is a salary sacrifice the best way to make pension contributions? Maike Currie, director for workplace investing at Fidelity International said: “Let’s be clear – there is no better way to build money than through a workplace pension. “Although there are many other savings vehicles, none has quite the benefits of a workplace pension. “You contribute, and your employer contributes too. “There’s tax relief on all contributions up to £40,000 every year, and you also benefit from cheaper investment charges as well as you are part of a group arrangement – which has the power to negotiate lower prices from the pension provider.”

What are the benefits of a salary sacrifice Maike said: “The major benefit of this process is that your tax and National Insurance NI) liability is calculated on the reduced salary – so lower salary means that you are likely to pay less tax and national insurance – while your ‘full’ salary is still used as the basis for calculating things like mortgage or loan applications.”



It is a cost effective way of saving for your retirement, but there are some downsides too.

What are the negatives of salary sacrifice? Maike added: “It’s worth noting the benefits reduce if you are an older employee (above 65). “For example, as you don’t pay NI you don’t receive the benefit of lower contributions. “You should also explore how salary sacrifice affects other benefits offered by your employer.” Pensionsadvice.org.uk lists four disadvantages of salary sacrifice: If your employer is providing you with life cover, this is usually worked out as a multiple of your salary. Your employer may provide less life cover if you sacrifice some of your salary.

If you are in a Defined Benefit scheme and you leave the scheme in the first two years, then you may not be able to receive a refund of your contributions as any salary sacrifice contributions would count as employer contributions (this also applies to trust-based Defined Contribution scheme membership started on or after 1 October 2015.)

Your lower salary may affect the amount of money you are able to borrow for a mortgage. Mortgage lenders usually calculate how much you can borrow as a multiple of your salary, although your employer may agree to state your original salary when they supply a mortgage reference.

Your entitlement to certain State benefits, such as Statutory Maternity Pay (SMP) may be affected. Your employer should be able to tell you whether or not you will be affected in this way.

Who can set up a salary sacrifice? As an employer you can set up a salary sacrifice arrangement by changing the terms of your employee’s employment contract, says Gov.uk.



The contact change needs to be agreed on both sides.



You can use salary sacrifice if you earn a low salary, but the arrangement must not reduce your earnings below the National Minimum Wage rates.



According to Gov.uk, employers must put procedures in place to cap salary sacrifice deduction and ensure National Minimum Wage rates are maintained.

