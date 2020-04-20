Sancho to Man Utd development in Woodward boost, Chelsea swap deal, Liverpool £44m plan

Manchester United, Chelsea, Arsenal and Liverpool transfer rumours dominate Express Sport’s latest round up.

Wednesday, April 15

Jack Grealish stance on Man Utd move Manchester United target Jack Grealish is open to leaving Aston Villa for Old Trafford when the transfer window reopens this summer, reports say. The 24-year-old has impressed the Red Devils with some sublime performances for Dean Smith’s side this season. And Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is hoping to add the playmaker to his squad at the end of the campaign. United have seen Bruno Fernandes excel in the No 10 position ever since his January move from Sporting Lisbon, with the 25-year-old scoring two goals and registering three goals in the Premier League alone. However, despite his fine form, the Red Devils are still on the lookout for more attacking options. It’s common knowledge that they want to sign Grealish, despite the Villa star recently causing controversy by breaching quarantine rules. And ESPN say the Villa star is open to joining United when the transfer window reopens at the end of the campaign. Despite being a boyhood fan of his current club, and their captain, there’s a sense the time will be right for him to move on.

Man Utd handed Jadon Sancho boost Manchester United have made Jadon Sancho their number one transfer target this summer and Borussia Dortmund have already put in a bid for their replacement in a big clue that the England international will be on the move. Dortmund will not stand in Sancho’s way should he want to move as they did not with previous stars who have departed. United will likely have to splash out over £100million to land their top target and the Bundesliga side are hoping £35m of that will be enough for Valencia to part with Ferran Torres. Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side have been linked with the 21-year-old in previous transfer windows but Dortmund are now front of the queue. That is according to German publication Bild, who claim Dortmund have submitted a bid to their La Liga counterparts.

Liverpool £44m plan Liverpool have identified Diego Carlos as their transfer priority ahead of next season, Spanish outlet Estadio Deportivo claim. The Sevilla centre-back has made a huge impression in La Liga since arriving from Nantes last summer but he could already be on his way out of the Ramon Sanchez Pizjuan. That’s because the Reds are said to be ready to step up their pursuit of the Brazilian, as they go in search of another defender. The report goes as far as saying that the 27-year-old has been made the club’s priority. Sevilla would consider a sale if they receive an offer of around £44million.

Chelsea swap deal Chelsea could receive Philippe Coutinho in a swap deal involving N’Golo Kante this summer. Reports in Spain say Barcelona are ready to offer the Brazilian to land the defensive midfielder. The La Liga club want to add a quality midfielder who is physically powerful and they believe Kante fits the bill. Ivan Rakitic and Arturo Vidal will leave Barcelona this summer, heightening the need for reinforcements. The report claims that most clubs accept that the transfer market may change to being mainly swap deals because of the impact of COVID-19. And with Coutinho, Barcelona have the perfect player to offer to Premier League clubs as he is known to want a return.

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang Arsenal exit decision Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang will make a decision on his future in June amid rumours he could leave Arsenal at the end of the season. The Gunners are considering cashing in on their captain, who is out of contract in 2021. Manchester United and Barcelona have been keeping tabs on the Gabon international’s situation as they are both in need of extra firepower. Spanish outlet Diario Madridista claim the striker will not make a decision on his future until June. It is reported that date could change if the coronavirus pandemic is still causing issues with most of Europe’s top leagues.

