Sanders jumps overboard leaving clueless Captain Biden at helm of Democrats’ burning ship

Things have never looked worse for the Democratic Party, which just lost the last semblance of mental competence as Bernie Sanders drops out of the race. With Joe Biden withering by the day, will Gov. Andrew Cuomo get the call?

It’s safe to say that if a Socialist candidate cannot win at the ballot box when a pandemic is tearing through the global economy, leaving millions of Americans terrified and vulnerable, then there never will be a Socialist president in the United States. At least not in the year 2021, that much is now certain.

Some will blame the Vermont senator’s defeat on America’s deadly addiction to capitalism on steroids. Indeed, in no other country does the word ‘socialism’ strike fear in the heart of the people than in the US, which is still haunted by its decades-long struggle against the Soviet Union. Others will say Sanders was cheated out of victory once again, betrayed by members of his own camp, whose desire for a socialist government ranks even lower than having Trump as president for another four years.

Whatever the case may be, for many young and progressive Americans Bernie Sanders was the perfect cure for the worst disease now ravaging the country. No, we’re not talking about coronavirus, but Trump Derangement Syndrome (TDS), known for turning otherwise normal people into screaming, ranting madcaps at just the mention of the 45th President of the United States.

In fact, much of the momentum behind Sander’s now vanquished Socialist revolution came about thanks to the arrival of Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, 30, one of the first female members of the Democratic Socialists of America to serve in the US Congress. With the left seething for vengeance against the Republicans for ‘stealing’ the White House from Hillary Clinton in 2016, Ocasio-Cortez and other progressives were able to impose radical ideas that were considered over-the-top even to many Democrats. Sanders naturally aligned himself with this group and the so-called Green New Deal, a program that advanced controversial ways of fighting climate change, inequality, and many other perceived ills. Suddenly, Sanders had become a force to reckon with.

Although the Vermont senator succeeded in electrifying a broad swath of the American constituency, somehow – even in the nation’s darkest hour in many years – his pledge to provide Medicaid for all, education for all, while opening up the US border to all immigrants, could not seal the deal.

#JoeBiden needs an ear piece to do short interviews where he says nothing.. #BernieSanders gives detailed policy based answers.. enough with the hiding and lying! #BidenDebateBerniepic.twitter.com/U1EPkBCgsI — noah 🎬 (@Vozable) April 4, 2020

Now, the Democrats are faced with truly grim prospects. The last Democratic candidate standing, Joe Biden, 77, is beginning to show all of the trademark signs of not being altogether there; some have gone so far as to call it senility. His lock-down-at-home videos, meant to instill some sense of confidence as the country confronts a pandemic, have become more like substitutes for late night comedy entertainment.

So untenable is the Democratic position with Sanders out and Biden still in that Donald Trump felt confident enough to invite members of Sanders’ dejected followers over to his camp. While most Bernie supporters would sooner risk jumping into a sea of sharks than join Team Trump, some may actually ponder the idea given the betrayals they have endured ever since 2016 when it became known that the Democrats were actively working against their socialist star in favor of Clinton.

What can we expect the Democrats to do now? Surely they must understand that Biden doesn’t stand a chance against a ferocious no-holds-barred debater like Donald Trump. One obvious choice at this point would be New York Governor Andrew Cuomo, who, despite exuding all the likability of a three-day-old codfish left out of the refrigerator, does have a decent grasp on a place called reality and could be expected to hold his ground solidly against Trump on the debate stage.

Now, with the brains among the Democratic nominees, Bernie Sanders, out of the picture, and Joe Biden struggling to hold up the body end of the bargain, expect to see much more enthusiasm for New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo in the coming days. The Sanders’ Socialist joyride through the American Heartland is officially over.

