Sanders leads in three new New Hampshire polls – as Trump gets highest Gallup marks

Sen. Bernie Sanders looks poised to win his next-door-neighbor state of New Hampshire again, as three new polls have the Vermont senator topping his 2020 Democratic rivals.

A poll from WCVB and UMass Amherst that dropped in the early hours of Tuesday had Sanders leading with 25 per cent support, followed by 20 per cent for former Vice President Joe Biden. Sen. Elizabeth Warren garnered 17 per cent and former South Bend Mayor Pete Buttigieg was at 12 per cent.

Sanders also led in the 7 News/ Emerson College tracking poll, which kicked off on February 1. Sanders held a sizable lead in that survey – 32 per cent, with Warren and Biden both at 13 per cent and Buttigieg and Sen. Amy Klobuchar at 12 per cent.

Additionally, Sanders had the advantage in the Boston Globe/Suffolk survey released Monday. He’s at 24 per cent, with Biden at 18 per cent, Warren at 13 per cent and Buttigieg at 11 per cent.

Sanders beat frontrunner Hillary Clinton in the Granite State in 2016 – his first victory in that year’s primary – 60 per cent to 38 per cent.

At the same time, President Trump just received his highest Gallup approval rating since taking office. He’s now at 49 per cent.

Establishment members of the Democratic Party are fearful that Sanders – a self-proclaimed democratic socialist – would lose to Trump for being too far to the left, should he go on and win the nomination.

Monday night’s Iowa caucuses had the makings of a big night for Sanders.

He was leading former Vice President Joe Biden, long considered the party frontrunner, in Hawkeye State polls.

But then the Iowa Democratic Party’s caucus reporting app crashed, leading to disarray, and no official caucus tallies nearly 24 hours after they kicked off.

Former South Bend Mayor Pete Buttigieg seized the moment and declared himself the victor.

Sanders’ campaign responded by putting out numbers – what they said they had gathered from 40 per cent of caucus sites – that showed the Vermont senator ahead, with Buttigieg coming in second.

The senator’s campaign put out more numbers Tuesday, this time with data from 60 per cent of precincts, according to adviser Jeff Weaver.

It showed Sanders leading Buttigieg in both the original count and after re-alignment at caucus sites.

The Vermont senator said the release of the numbers was in no way intended as a proclamation that he had won in Iowa.

‘I don’t know how anybody could claim this as a victory,’ he said, adding, ‘We are not declaring victory.’

Trump and his 2020 campaign were gleeful over the Democrats’ drama.

‘Democrats are stewing in a caucus mess of their own creation with the sloppiest train wreck in history. It would be natural for people to doubt the fairness of the process. And these are the people who want to run our entire health care system?’ the president’s 2020 campaign manager Brad Parscale said in a statement around midnight. ‘Tonight President Trump posted a record performance in the well-run GOP Iowa caucuses with record turnout for an incumbent.’

The president continued to chime in on Twitter Tuesday morning.

‘The Democrat Caucus is an unmitigated disaster. Nothing works, just like they ran the Country,’ Trump wrote. ‘Remember the 5 Billion Dollar Obamacare Website, that should have cost 2% of that.’

‘The only person that can claim a very big victory in Iowa last night is “Trump,”‘ he added.

The Democratic Party of Iowa was expected to drop at least half the caucus results around 5pm EST Tuesday, 22 hours after the meetings were initially held.