Sanders takes New Hampshire, but the socialist wave will collapse against Buttigieg & Bloomberg

The results from the New Hampshire primary provided the best evidence that the Democratic presidential race will come down to a contest between Sanders and Buttigieg. Or will media mogul Michael Bloomberg steal the show?

Though the New Hampshire primary was spared the sort of technological meltdown that turned the Iowa caucus into a circus, there were some surprises overnight. While it had been expected that Bernie Sanders would coast to victory, Pete Buttigieg managed to cling to the socialist’s coattails until the very end, coming in second with 24.4 percent to Bernie’s 25.7.

Meanwhile, Amy Klobuchar, the feisty senator from Minnesota whose popularity got a boost following a strong performance in the last debates, took a respectable third. That left veteran politicians Elizabeth Warren and Joe Biden in an embarrassing struggle for fourth place, casting the future of both campaigns in serious doubt. Biden didn’t even wait for the results in New Hampshire, escaping to South Carolina where the next primary promises to be less disappointing for the former vice president.

And what about Congresswoman Tulsi Gabbard, does anyone remember her? Despite being barred from participating in a series of CNN-sponsored debates ahead of New Hampshire, the Hawaii lawmaker still managed to attract a respectable 3.3 percent of the count (a Fox News Democratic Primary placed the Hawaii lawmaker far ahead of the Democratic pack). Gabbard even outperformed the entrepreneur Andrew Yang, who announced the suspension of his campaign after a poor showing in the primary.

The wild thing is, there’s a decent chance when Warren eventually drops out that she won’t even endorse Bernie. https://t.co/Q5EbAkej0i — Secular Talk (@KyleKulinski) February 12, 2020

This brings us to the billionaire Michael Bloomberg. Even though Bloomberg’s name did not appear on the New Hampshire ballot, Trump remarked that it was a “very bad night for Mini Mike!” Some observers have attempted to explain Trump’s taunts as revealing some anxiety over a Bloomberg nomination. The problem with that explanation, however, is that none of the top Democratic contenders have been spared from the US leader’s wicked jabs. It’s all part of Trump’s peculiar ‘charm’ that make his supporters love him and his detractors despise him.

A very bad night for Mini Mike! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 12, 2020

A race to the finish between Sanders and Buttigieg?

Presently, the Democratic contest looks set to be a choice between two or three white men, Bernie Sanders, Pete Buttigieg and Michael Bloomberg, a fact that is of no small consequence for the party considering these ‘woke’ times. In fact, there is even talk that this will be the last year that Iowa and New Hampshire host the major political events due to concerns that the states are simply “too white.” Or perhaps the truth of the matter is that the Democrats are unnerved that Iowa and New Hampshire have a high rate of Trump support.

Whatever the case may be, the Democrats are heading for a major showdown between two contenders with almost nothing in common aside from their skin color. In fact, the political differences between Sanders and Buttigieg are so profound, that in the event of a Sanders’ victory the Democratic Party would no longer be recognizable. Although some may argue that is not necessarily a bad thing, the establishment will fight against such a scenario with everything they’ve got. The reason is obvious.

Our victory tonight is the beginning of the end for Donald Trump. — Bernie Sanders (@BernieSanders) February 12, 2020

Following the Democrat’s devastating and wholly unexpected defeat in the 2016 presidential election, Trump Derangement Syndrome went viral. One of the main symptoms of that condition was not only a huge spike in socialist membership across the country, but the election of four left-wing congressional members. Led by Alexandra Ocasio-Cortez, this progressive group has plans that are so radical, they would essentially destroy the capitalist system in the United States as we know it. For anybody who doubts that assertion need only read their Green New Deal, which calls for, among other plans, universal health care, increased minimum wages, and preventing monopolies.

In 2016, Bernie Sanders was nothing more than a curiosity piece that the Democrats could — and did — sideline at their discretion, as WikiLeaks revealed. Today the democratic socialist, due to the radical progressives who have his back, is an existential threat not only to the Democratic Party but to corporate capitalism itself. The Democrats let the socialist cat out of the bag, and now they are trying at great pains to get it back. In fact, some conspiratorially-minded observers even suspect that the Iowa caucus suddenly imploding at the moment Sanders began to enjoy a robust lead over Pete Buttigieg was yet another underhanded effort to keep the socialist down.

But is Buttigieg any better?

Needless to say, Pete Buttigieg, 38, is the dream candidate for an establishment desperate to keep the corporate capitalist system on track amid rising socialist rhetoric. A married homosexual, the former mayor conforms nicely to the modern woke agenda that appeals to many liberal voters today.

Together we will stop enabling corporate greed and start raising wages; empowering workers and making good on the idea that one job should be enough. — Pete Buttigieg (@PeteButtigieg) February 12, 2020

The most glaring problem with Buttigieg, however, is his extremely narrow political experience. In fact, it almost defies reality that a mayor of South Bend, Indiana (population 102,245) is being considered as a serious contender to the White House. In some ways, Buttigieg’s incredible rise among the political ranks parallels that of French President Emmanuel Macron, an investment banker at Rothschild and Co. with scant political experience, before going on to beat the nationalist Marine Le Pen in the 2017 election.

Although there is no doubting that Buttigieg is smart — he graduated from both Harvard University and Oxford as a Rhodes scholar — brains alone cannot explain his phenomenal rise, nor can his dubious success in running a small town. Much like Macron, Buttigieg has attracted considerable interest among the US movers and shakers, the diehard capitalist class with lots to lose should the United States suddenly ‘go red.’

According to Forbes, “Forty billionaires and their spouses have donated to Pete Buttigieg’s presidential campaign…making the South Bend, Indiana mayor a favorite among America’s richest people.” Who has accumulated a larger campaign war chest than Buttigieg? None other than Bernie Sanders, although his donations derive from millions of average individual contributors as opposed to a handful of billionaires.

Trump seems weirdly obsessed with Bloomberg. The ex-mayor isn’t even on the ballot in New Hampshire (he’s only registered for primaries on Super Tuesday and beyond). https://t.co/FoFPS2tPMT — Chris Sommerfeldt (@C_Sommerfeldt) February 12, 2020

Speaking of billionaires, we have to come back to the dark horse in the race, Michael Bloomberg. The media mogul is so immensely wealthy that he can ‘afford’ to skip the dirty campaign trail altogether, spreading his political message by spending tens of millions of dollars on television, radio and newsprint advertising. What are the debates anyways but a way of getting to know the candidate through the medium of television? Bloomberg is achieving that on a nationwide scale, and with Biden and Warren heading for a possible early departure, his chances of getting the nomination just increased overnight.

So in the event that Buttigieg’s shine begins to fade, as many commentators say it must, the media mogul could fill the void and we could be looking at a Sanders-Bloomberg showdown. For those Biden, Warren and Buttigieg exiles who were tossed overboard, many would happily climb aboard Bloomberg’s yacht for survival.

Should such a scenario play out, the US political system will be staring down the barrel of a presidential contest between two members of the insanely wealthy billionaire class, Donald Trump and Michael Bloomberg, and at this point, it is hard to see how that could be a positive turn of events for the American voter. But for the Democrats, it seems to be their only chance of victory in November.

Think your friends would be interested? Share this story!