SARAH VINE: Why women are putting their eggs in the wrong basket…

Cleaning out a cupboard the other day, I came across a dusty little notebook, long forgotten.

It was a diary I’d started back in 2003, a few days after my daughter was born, an attempt to put down on paper the powerful emotions I was feeling.

Flicking through the pages, I felt a mixture of embarrassment and sadness: my prose was woefully inadequate, riddled with cliches. I’d like to plead sleeplessness, but I think I was just overwhelmed. There are some things in life for which there are simply no words.

And the sadness? Well, those days are gone. She’s all grown up now, as is her younger brother.

And while they continue to be the centre of my world, I know I will never again feel the overpowering emotion I felt when they were small. It’s a unique, very special feeling.

That is why I have so much sympathy for women who want children but cannot have them. And why I understand the compulsion to keep trying, even when the odds of conceiving are very small or, in the case of IVF, ruinously expensive.

This primal need is something IVF clinics understand. So much so that last week it was reported the Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) is looking into Britain’s fertility industry, which is worth £320 million, over concerns clinics are exaggerating IVF success rates and mis-selling ‘add-on’ treatments, some of which, as well as being expensive, are unnecessary or barely proven.

But people are so desperate to conceive they will do anything and spend anything. Including freezing their eggs — between ten and 20 are generally harvested — a practice which has become increasingly popular and typically costs £3,500.

Indeed, the number of women seeking this option has more than tripled in recent years, from 410 freezing cycles in 2012 to 1,462 in 2017.

Frozen eggs can be stored for up to ten years, but the Government said yesterday that it plans to consult on raising the limit so would-be mothers have longer to decide.

On the surface, this sounds eminently sensible. But the truth is that embryo-freezing is not the Holy Grail many believe it to be. As fertility expert Lord Winston pointed out on Radio 4 yesterday, the number of frozen eggs that result in live births is only about 1 per cent.

Since each IVF cycle costs around £5,000, and most women need more than one, it’s a lot of money for such a low success rate. But perhaps the real damage is not to women’s wallets — but to their chances of ever becoming mothers at all.

Whether it’s because women are not being properly informed or they’re choosing to ignore the reality, it seems clear they think they’ve bought an insurance policy — but if they read the small print they would realise the chances of it ever paying out are vanishingly small.

There’s never a good time to have children. There is no such thing as the perfect partner, the perfect job, the perfect life. If you put your life on hold waiting for these things, you’ll never experience anything real.

Sometimes, you have to take a leap of faith. If you don’t, you may never experience anything much at all, certainly not the messy, confusing joy of parenthood.

For some women — those with cancer or serious illnesses — egg-freezing may be a life-saver. But for those driven purely by choice, it seems to me that it offers false hope.

If you really want to be a parent, there are plenty of children in desperate need who’d love to be adopted. But don’t try to cheat Mother Nature at her own game. The results are rarely, if ever, satisfactory.

I’m very fond of eccentric former Tory MP Rory Stewart, who is running for London mayor as an Independent.

But I’m not sure it’s wise for a politician to launch an initiative called Come Kip With Me.

People might get the wrong end of the stick.

Adele’s transformation from Rubenesque torch singer to chiselled Oscars party A-lister is remarkable — not to mention inspirational. There is no denying she looks happier — and healthier — too.

But not everyone shares her delight. There are many who think that Adele has betrayed the curvy sisterhood. And there is something in the way that being seriously overweight has lately become a badge of pride that I find slightly irksome.

So-called empowering images of plus-sized celebrities revelling in their rolls are just as troubling as the X-ray-thin models we see on the catwalks.

Both glamorise body types that, regardless of aesthetics, are seriously unhealthy.

The latest example of this is Lizzo — a larger-than-life rapper and singer who flaunts her considerable girth in a succession of tiny outfits, most recently an orange bikini (left) that would struggle to protect the modesty of Gwyneth Paltrow.

Of course, even by suggesting that she looks anything other than fabulous I will be decried as fat-phobic (and I’ll probably be called racist, too). But isn’t it simply common sense to say that, as a hugely talented singer with a large fan-base of young girls and women, it’s not good to promote the kind of obesity that will lead to all sorts of serious health issues?

I know from bitter experience how a lifetime of being overweight can take its toll on the body.

It’s not a political statement, it’s a danger to health. And that’s not fat-shaming, it’s just the truth.

It’s not often my teenage children grace me with their presence (save for feeding times), so when my daughter sauntered into the sitting room the other evening and suggested we watch Love Island together, I didn’t argue.

Needless to say, I would rather stick pins in my eyes than watch a bunch of rutting twentysomethings cavorting in neon swimwear, but the prospect of quality time with the offspring won out.

So imagine my surprise when, four minutes into the inanity, she asked if we could watch Paxo berating students on University Challenge instead. Maybe there’s hope for the next generation yet.

Didn’t Ciara bring out the cretins!

One dope went surfing in Hastings — sparking a perilous rescue from a lifeboat that nearly capsized — while a group of four students scaled Ben Nevis without ice axes, crampons or, apparently, maps, and with three of them wearing trainers.

It took 22 people to haul them to safety in 80 mph winds, prompting the leader of Lochaber Mountain Rescue Team to say they had given the students ‘a piece of our minds’.

A piece? I would have given them both barrels, not to mention a large bill for the inconvenience. Or just left them up there.

The virus blame game

I’m not sure it’s entirely fair to dub people such as Steve Walsh — the scout leader from Brighton who picked up the coronavirus in Singapore before transmitting it to friends on a skiing holiday — ‘super-spreaders’.

It makes them sound culpable, when the truth is that no one can help it if they catch a virus.

Given the climate of fear that already surrounds this outbreak, and the fact that all reports suggest there are likely to be more cases, it seems to me vitally important that we don’t descend into finger-pointing.

First the shaming of Prince Andrew, then Megxit — and now Peter Phillips announces he has split from his wife. The Queen must be wondering what she’s done to deserve such tribulations.

At least she doesn’t have to worry about the Duchess of Cambridge. Talk about a port in a storm. Over the past few weeks, she’s proven herself invaluable in keeping the show on the road with consummate grace and professionalism.

I can’t help thinking that, with Meghan out of the picture, 2020 is going to be the year Kate is finally recognised as one of the best things that’s ever happened to the House of Windsor.