SARS 2.0! Scientists name the coronavirus SARS-CoV-2

The coronavirus which has infected more than 44,000 people in China has been named SARS-CoV-2 by a group of international scientists.

The announcement comes after global health chiefs yesterday named the disease the coronavirus causes COVID-19.

Experts say the bug, which has killed a total of 1,116 people since the outbreak began in December, is a sister of the SARS illness which hit China in 2002.

It has so far proven less deadly, killing around one in 50 people whereas SARS was fatal for one in 10, but is almost identical under the microscope.

The announcement comes almost six weeks after the virus was first spotted in the city of Wuhan, China, in late December.

Since then it has infected more than 45,000 people, with cases cropping up in countries all over the world, mostly among travellers from China.

Scientists have been working on a name for the virus because the word ‘coronavirus’ refers to a group of similar bugs which cause different illnesses.

The name SARS-CoV-2 stands for Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome coronavirus 2.

The virus which causes SARS is called SARS-CoV. The name breaks down to explain what the virus is and what it does.

CoV represents the coronavirus, which is a type of virus so named because its structure has jagged edges which look like a royal crown, for which the Latin word is corona.

And SARS explains that the illness causes a potentially dangerous (severe), sudden but temporary (acute) infection which affects the lungs (respiratory).

A name had been expected since scientists at the International Committee on Taxonomy of Viruses (ICTV) last week announced they had decided on one.

They had to follow rules set by the World Health Organization which dictate what words can be included in a new virus name.

They must not contain references to certain places in the world, communities, human names or animals because they may cause a ‘backlash’ or racism.

Middle East Respiratory Syndrome is listed as a bad example, as well as Spanish Flu, Lyme disease, Japanese encephalitis, swine flu, bird flu and monkey pox.

Other words to avoid are ones which might induce fear, such as ‘unknown’, ‘death’, ‘fatal’ or ‘epidemic’.

Dr Nathalie MacDermott, from King’s College London (KCL) said: ‘COVID-19 is the name of the disease or illness the virus causes.

‘The virus has been named as SARS-CoV-2 as the International Classification on Taxonomy of Viruses (ICTV) have determined that it is the same species as SARS but a different strain of the species.’

The name SARS-CoV-2 was revealed in a scientific paper published online by experts from the Netherlands, Russia, the US, Germany, Hong Kong and Spain.

In the they wrote: ‘The Coronavirus Study Group formally recognizes this virus as a sister to severe acute respiratory syndrome coronaviruses (SARS-CoVs)… and designates it as severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2.’

It has taken more than a month for people to come up with a proper name for the virus, in part, ICTV researchers said, because there were more important things to be doing at the beginning of the outbreak.

Helping health authorities work out what to do to stop the virus, for example, and trying to understand how it was spreading and what symptoms it caused.

During that time the temporary name, 2019-nCoV, has not become widely used because it is a mouthful.

Dr Crystal Watson, from Johns Hopkins University in Baltimore, Maryland, told the BBC last week: ‘The name [2019-nCoV] is not easy to use and the media and the public are using other names for the virus.

‘The danger when you don’t have an official name is that people start using terms like China Virus, and that can create a backlash against certain populations.’

This is the reason why the ICTV said it would not include a place name in the official moniker.

And it wanted to avoid animal names, too – despite scientists being confident the virus originated in bats – in case that led to people slaughtering the animals.

When ‘swine flu’ was named a decade ago, despite it spreading in people and not pigs, Egyptian authorities slaughtered all of the country’s 80,000 pigs.