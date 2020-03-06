Satellite images reveal impact of coronavirus outbreak from above 

This series of satellite images shows the impact of the coronavirus outbreak from above, with roads empty, pilgrimage sites deserted and new hospitals springing up in China.

The aerial photographs, released by Colorado-based space technology firm Maxar, show normally bustling spots from Mecca to Beijing thinned of their usual crowds.

One image shows only a handful of pilgrims circling the granite Kaaba at Mecca’s Grand Mosque – a sacred site usually thronged with Muslim worshippers – after Saudi Arabia suspended the year-round ‘umrah’ pilgrimage.

An image above the Hazrat Masumeh Shrine in Qom shows one of Iran’s most hallowed places virtually empty, after the country became the centre of the virus outbreak in the Middle East.

Elsewhere, Beijing’s Tiananmen Square has only a handful of cars passing by, while tourists are largely absent from outside Milan’s Duomo and a plaza at Tokyo Disneyland after both were closed over virus fears.

Photos above Wuhan, China – where the outbreak began – show dozens of trains parked at the city’s deserted Dongdamen Station, with roads also empty after the city was virtually cut off from the outside world.

The images in Wuhan also show the sites where brand new hospitals were hurriedly constructed to deal with the huge numbers of virus patients.