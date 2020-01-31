Savannah Guthrie reveals she accidentally wore her red dress BACKWARDS on the Today show

Savannah Guthrie made an uncomfortable fashion statement on Thursday morning when she accidentally wore her dress backwards while anchoring the Today show.

The 48-year-old journalist took to Twitter to share photos of herself flipping the collar of her $990 red crochet-knit dress by Thakoon to reveal she had it on the wrong way.

‘Put my dress on my backwards and didn’t notice til too late to change so now I’m like [choking sound],’ she captioned the images, which show her pursing her lips and miming choking for the camera.

Viewers may not have noticed her dress was on backwards if it wasn’t for her co-star Hoda Kotb calling attention to the mistake while they were live on air.

‘I have to point out, I’m sorry, sometimes when you get dressed in the morning — you all know this — things get backwards,’ she said.

Savannah admitted that she was up early to watch her idol Roger Federer play Novak Djokovic at the Australian Open just hours before work.

Her favorite tennis star ended up losing the match, which may have contributed to her not paying attention while she was getting dressed.

‘Maybe that’s why I dressed backwards today. I was distracted. I’ve been up since 3:30 a.m. watching the match,’ she said before showing Craig Melvin the dress tag that was scratching the front of her neck.

Savannah’s co-star and close friend Jenna Bush Hager could relate.

‘That’s me dressing in the dark—every morning,’ she commented on the photos, which were also shared on Instagram.

Savannah returned to Instagram an hour later to share a throwback photo of herself doing a wheel pose on a mat in her living room.

In the snapshot, she is wearing a white tank and navy gingham shorts as she presses her feet and hands into the floor and pushes her pelvis towards the ceiling.

‘Things I could do before kids,’ she captioned the playful image, making it clear that her back is no longer that flexible.

Savannah and her husband, Mike Feldman, are proud parents to a five-year-old daughter, Vale, and a three-year-old son, Charley.

The anchor returned to the Today show earlier this month after undergoing eye surgery in December to fix a massive tear in her retina that was causing vision loss.

She suffered the injury after her young son accidentally hit her eye when he threw a toy train. Doctors tried laser treatments, but after those failed, it was decided surgery was the best option.

Savannah was grateful to be back on the show after the surgery to repair the tear and restore her vision proved to be a success.

‘When I say, “Good to see you,” I really mean it,’ she told the show’s viewers on the day of her return.