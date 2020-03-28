Savings: New account launches with high fixed interest rate – what is it?

MONEY worries are likely to come in many forms at the moment. Income is likely to dry up as people lose work as a result of the coronavirus. Couple this with the generally low rates offered by banks and it is clear that some people are in for a tough time.

Bank account rates are notoriously low at the moment. The country, and much of the world, is currently in a low interest rate environment, meaning that average customers will be lucky to get returns of more than one percent on their cash.

This situation will likely be made worse by the fact that the Bank of England have lowered their base rate. Recently, the central bank lowered the base rate from an already small figure of 0.25 percent to 0.1 percent. As a result of this, regular high street banks are now expected to lower their own rates as they tend to follow what the BOE does. This will be an unfortunate circumstance for consumers who need as much income as they can get right now.

Money Saving Expert Martin Lewis regularly advises people on savings accounts and he generally has a simple rule to follow. He usually details that customers should embrace shopping around for the best deals, highlighting that customers should never settle for anything less than the highest rate possible. A savings account from Marcus by Goldman Sachs has regularly been highlighted by Martin as a good option and the company has just launched a new offer. Today, the company has launched a one year Fixed Rate Saver account offering an interest rate of 1.45 percent AER.

Customers will get this rate under a 12 month term but it is available to both new and existing customers. This account has been launched to be the company’s second savings product, an existing easy access Online Savings Account is available at a rate of 1.30 percent AER variable. Des McDaid, the Managing Director of Marcus by Goldman Sachs, appears to recognise the need for these types of accounts in the current climate. As he commented: “We are committed to offering customers different products to suit different needs and savings goals, particularly during this time of uncertainty.

“The launch of our 1 Year Fixed Rate Saver provides our customers with more options to manage their finances by allowing them to lock in their rate for a 12-month term.” The new account has certain rules attached to opening it. It is a fixed account, meaning the interest rate is locked in for a one year term. There is a minimum savings amount of £1 and a maximum of £250,000.