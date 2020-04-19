Savvy shopper reveals how they shaved £100 off their weekly food shop

A LIDL shopper has revealed a simple switch which has saved them more than £100 on their weekly food shopping.

Amid the coronavirus crisis, many families are tightening their belts in an effort to save money. With the financial impact of the coronavirus increasing with the number of weeks spent in lockdown, cutting costs by reducing spending on vital goods could help many Britons. Money saving tips from one savvy shopper could be a welcome solution.

Reddit user ‘food_bag’ spoke of the savings they were able to make by enacting one change in their usual shopping routine, in a thread four years ago. By switching from popular supermarket Sainsbury’s to shopping at Lidl, the user was able to reduce their weekly grocery bill from £140 to just £36. How did they do it? The savvy shopper shared other budgeting tips they made whilst scanning the aisles. The user wrote: “I stopped buying expensive veg like asparagus, and just buy regular veg instead. Normal potatoes instead of sweet potatoes.

“I buy apples, bananas, and pears, significantly reduced in price. I don’t buy kiwis, raspberries or blueberries anymore. £2 for a handful or blueberries? What have I been thinking?” The user also cut down on their meat intake, refusing to buy a whole chicken and cutting out on breaded meat products. They added: “I buy blocks of their cheapest cheese instead of sliced. It’s very tasty and mild, it’s absolutely fine. No more sliced or soft cheese.” Addressing their former shopping habits, the Reddit user penned: “£17 per kg Pancetta bacon? My God, I lived like a decadent king! I made wholemeal pizza dough in my bread maker, and used tomato paste, passata, and mozzarella.

“Delicious and much healthier. Two loaves of bread for £3 total? Bread maker for pennies.” The shopper also used shopping at Lidl to switch out branded products for non-branded alternatives. They said: “£3 Weetabix replaced by 59p Wheat Biskies – indistinguishable from Weetabix. Ditto porridge oats. “Coke for £1.85 replaced by Freeway for 49p. Shampoo and shower gel – replaced with the cheap stuff. Literally no difference. £££s of savings. Toothpaste, hand wash and deodorant – same.

“Ariel replaced by no name detergent – no difference but the price. Kitchen towels – Plenty is too plenty in price. Buy the biggest, cheapest when on sale.” The shopper was also able to cut corners by purchasing larger, unbranded bottles of bathroom bleach to last longer, and cheaper black bins. They concluded: “I’m happy spending as much as £50 per week to feed four. “I am still eating stuff from the freezer and cabinets. We were buying more food when we still had plenty in the cupboards. “In short, eat and live like your grandparents did, and reap a huge saving. They were happy, and so am I.”