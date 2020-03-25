School closures backlash: Boris Johnson under fire as he IGNORES parents’ pleas

THE GOVERNMENT has made the decision to keep schools open despite mounting pressure to shut them in a desperate bid to curb the growing coronavirus outbreak.

Boris Johnson chaired an emergency COBRA meeting to discuss the UK’s response to the coronavirus outbreak yesterday afternoon, where he launched the second phase of the Government’s response to the outbreak, the “delay phase”. However, despite mounting pressure and reports of schools closing the Prime Minister said it was not yet time keep students and pupils at home. It comes after another 134 people tested positive for coronavirus, bringing the total number of UK cases to 590.

The Prime Minister’s hesitance to close schools has seen thousands sign a petition urging him to change his mind and also sparked a huge backlash on Twitter. One parent tweeted: “Close the schools FFS! What the hell are you thinking! Absolute disgrace!” A second said: “Boris is basically saying that he’ll wait until the whole of the UK dies and then he might close the schools but in the meantime kids, just keep singing happy birthday while washing your hands, that will keep the disease away.” A third wrote: “Close the schools, ban mass gatherings and cancel the football league… Spain has already done it.” And another worried parent said: “When are you going to close schools @BorisJohnson? Our children are at risk if this virus keeps spreading.”

Mr Johnson did say the Government would advise people against going on cruises and school trips abroad – but this was not yet the advice. He also said major sports events could be banned in the near future. The Prime Minister also advised the public not to go to work if they have a mild cough or a fever. However, any school closures, when they do happen, could be for even longer than two months. Sir Patrick Vallance, chief scientific advisor, told the press conference they wanted to try and delay the need for school closures as they would have to remain in place for “13-16 weeks or longer”. He said: “The chances of keeping children not speaking or playing with each other for that time is zero.”

Earlier Scotland’s First Minister Nicola Sturgeon said it was not necessary to close schools and universities yet, but said the situation would remain under review. She did however announce that gatherings of more than 500 people should be cancelled from next week but said this was a Scottish government position only. The First Minister said that if schools were to close, it would not just be for a week or two, it would be until the disease had passed its peak, which she said would mean schools would be shut until the summer. She advised that school trips abroad should be cancelled.

Ireland’s Government has initiated more stringent policies, with Prime Minister Leo Varadkar announcing all schools, colleges and childcare facilities in Ireland will close from 6pm today. He also banned indoor events of more than 100 people and outdoor gatherings of more than 500 people Mr Varadkar said the measures were to help curb the spread of the virus. But if Mr Johnson fails to close schools the move will draw anger from parents with a petition demanding the Prime Minister shuts down schools now reaching more than 350,000 signatures.