School closures England: When will schools in England close?

The latest coronavirus tackling measure was announced at the daily briefing from Downing Street and follows the news that schools in Wales and Scotland will also close. It comes as the death toll in the UK rose to 104 on Wednesday.

When will schools in England close? Prime Minister Boris Johnson told Brits to avoid pubs, clubs, theatres and other social venues on Monday but didn’t announce school closures then. On Wednesday, Education Secretary Gavin Williamson ordered schools in England to shut. Sir Patrick Vallance, the Government’s chief scientific adviser, said earlier this week that school closures would need to be introduced “at the right time”.

Schools in England, Wales and Scotland will be closed from Friday. Only children of key workers will continue to attend classes. Mr Williamson told the House of Commons schools will remain closed until further notice. In Northern Ireland, schools closed at 5pm on Wednesday.

In his daily briefing on Wednesday, Boris Johnson said closing schools had prior to today limited value of stopping the spread of coronavirus. He said that children and young people are much less vulnerable to COVID-19. Mr Johnson said the prior advice was to keep schools open to reduce the strain on NHS. Exams will not take place as planned in May and June but students would in time get the qualifications they need and that their “progress is not impeded”. The measure will affect almost 9million British children and force parents to stay home from work to look after them. The decision came after headteachers were increasingly forced to turn away pupils by either closing or partially closing schools because of staff shortages.

Mr Williamson told MPs: “I want to provide parents, students and staff with the certainty they need. “After schools shut their gates on Friday afternoon they will remain closed until further notice. “This will be for all children except to those of key workers and where children who are most vulnerable.” The Prime Minister said financial support and meals will be provided to those affected by the school closures.

Mr Williamson added: “The scientific advice shows that these settings are safe for this small number of children to continue attending. “But asking others to stay away will just go towards helping us slow the spread of this virus. “Examples of these key workers include NHS staff, police and delivery drivers who need to be able to go to work. “Vulnerable children include those who have a social worker and those with educational health and care plans.” Mr Williamson said the Government is “expecting” early years providers, sixth forms and further education colleges to do the same.

In response to schools being closed across the UK, Paul Whiteman, general secretary of school leaders’ union NAHT, said the country faces a “truly unprecedented and grave situation”. He said: “The government has explained to us that the decision taken about schools today, led by the scientific and health advice, will balance the need to restrict access to schools with continuing to provide some important functions to maintain the fabric of society. “This is part of the state-wide response to this crisis. I know that the education sector wants to do all that it can to support the country. “The government has changed what it expects schools to do. They are to offer reduced access in order to prioritise the needs of the most vulnerable young people and the children of key workers. “Today’s decision is a vote of confidence in how schools have responded so far. Schools can be confident they are doing a good job. “Now, they should also be entitled to expect the necessary support from other organisations with civic responsibilities.”

