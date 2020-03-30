School closures UK: Boris says decision ‘imminent’ as coronavirus fears increase

SCHOOL closures updates will come imminently, Boris Johnson confirmed to colleagues on Wednesday amid growing fears of the coronavirus pandemic spreading further across the UK.

Schools across the UK have remained open despite parents and teachers expressing concerns over pupils catching and spreading the coronavirus further. Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Monday said schools will remain open for the time being but during PMQs on Wednesday he confirmed to colleagues updates on school health measures will be shared “imminently.” Addressing colleagues in the House of Commons, the Prime Minister said: “I want to pay particular tribute not just to our amazing NHS but also to our teachers and anybody who works in our schools for everything they’ve done to keep our schools going during this difficult crisis so far.

“Of course, we will do everything we can to remove burdens on schools and Ofsted is one, in particular, we can address. “The House should expect further decisions to be taken imminently on schools and how to make sure we square the circle both of making sure we stop the spread of the disease but also that we make sure we relieve pressure on our NHS.” The Government had previously suggested shutting down schools in the midst of the pandemic could have negative consequences on parents and grandparents having to look after students. Nicola Sturgeon on Wednesday announced schools across Scotland will shut down at the end of this week. Wales also confirmed local schools will close from Friday. Lib Dem MP Layla Moran also warned of the “consequences” of closing schools such as disruption to students preparing to take exams and the impact on those who rely on free school meals.

Ms Moran told Sky News: “Looking at the modelling that was released yesterday it does seem like it is almost going to become an inevitability but it makes it very clear in those models that there are other consequences to closing schools. “While on the one hand, we worry about the students who are about to take their exams. “Will schools have the resources to be able to do online teaching? “What about the vulnerable students who rely on schools for free school meals?

“The other impact is on the NHS workers who rely on schools to be able to look after children. “In my view, I think we have now come to the point where we would rather be safe than sorry. “I would certainly support closing schools and universities so long as we have taken the time to plan.” Some schools across the UK have already taken matters into their own hands and ignored government advice by closing their doors.