Schools in New Jersey are to remain closed for the rest of academic year, Gov. Phil Murphy says

Schools in New Jersey will remain closed for the rest of the academic year as the state continues its fight against the ongoing novel coronavirus outbreak.

New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy announced the shutdown extension on Monday, saying the measures have been put in place to ‘protect the health of our children, our educators and their families’.

Schools in the garden state have been closed since March, and now students will continue with online lessons from home until at least the fall.

Murphy said his decision was ‘Guided by safety and science,’ adding that he believed ‘this is the best course of action for everyone.’

‘We’re working with the principle that public health creates economic health – or in this case, educational health,’ Murphy said in a string of tweets Monday. ‘If the standards are high to reopen our workplaces… they are even higher when it comes to schools filled with our children.’

New Jersey has roughly 600 school districts and 1.4 million students enrolled, the state’s Education Department says.

As a parent of a high school student, the governor insisted that he empathizes with the ‘concerns’ of parents and school leaders, but said closures are a ‘necessary’ step to ‘undertake a responsible restart and recovery.’

He also said there would be no more spring sports until the end of the year, based on the advice from the New Jersey State Interscholastic Athletic Association.

Meanwhile, a decision as to whether summer education programs could proceed has yet to be made by the state’ Department of Education.

‘They will also conduct this same rigorous work regarding the opening of our buildings for the 2020-2021 school year in September,’ he added.

‘To every student: We want you to be safe. We want you to be healthy. We want you to continue your educational journey, wherever it takes you,’ Murphy continued. ‘To ensure all of these things, we have to take this step.’

New Jersey has been the second-hardest hit state in the US amid the coronavirus outbreak, seconded only by New York, with 128,269 active coronavirus cases and 7,910 recorded deaths.

The state reported 1,621 new cases on Monday and 45 deaths, a significant decrease compared to previous days. New Jersey has also seen a decline in people hospitalized with COVID-19, with fewer than 5,300 people in hospitals as of Sunday night – down from 8,000 in mid-April.

Murphy’s announcement comes after a similar one made by New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo, who said over the weekend that all schools and colleges across the state would be shut for the rest of the school year.

Murphy, Cuomo, and Connecticut Gov. Ned Lamont have all been working closely to coordinate their coronavirus responses. It’s unclear whether Lamont will follow suit with regard to school closures.

Elsewhere in the country, L.A Schools Superintendent Austin Beutner said the school year would start on August 18 as planned, though no decision has been made whether campuses will be re-opened for in-person learning by that date.

‘The timing remains uncertain because the science is still uncertain,’ Beutner said in prepared remarks. ‘At a minimum, a comprehensive system of testing and contact tracing will need to be in place and the implications of the testing widely understood before schools can reopen.’

‘We are in regular discussions with state and local health authorities and are also working alongside a team of UCLA experts in infectious diseases, virology, epidemiology and testing.

‘That’s critical,’ he said, ‘because it will be the science, and only the science, which can provide a foundation for the safe return of our school community.’

In addition, Beutner said an expanded summer school session will begin in mid-June online to help students make up for any disruption caused by the March 16 closure, which will also be held online.

‘Our plan remains to finish the school year with online instruction and offer summer school to every student,’ Beutner said, as reported by the LA Times. ‘We’ve made no decisions about the opening of school facilities by [Aug. 18] and will not until the science and health authorities tell us it is safe and appropriate to do so.’

The current school year, which has continued through ‘distance learning,’ will end June 12 for L.A. Unified, the nation’s second largest school district. The summer session will begin shortly thereafter, although Beutner did not specify the date.