Scientists discover blood from llamas could hold key to coronavirus vaccine

Researchers around the world have hopes that llamas, ferrets and even hamsters could help provide the answer to the Covid-19 pandemic, as science closes in on a vaccine

The coronavirus pandemic broke out after crossing from animals to humans, and now scientists believe that a possible vaccine could soon be found in the animal kingdom too.

Researchers from the Vlaams Institute for Biotechnology in Ghent have found antibodies in llama blood which they think could help to neutralise the virus.

Similar antibodies derived from llama blood have have proved effective in the past against MERS and SARS – close relatives of the Covid-19 virus.

The original research that led to the discovery was part of a search for HIV.

The antibodies found in llamas are much smaller than human antibodies, which raises the possibility of developing what virologists call nanobody technology – the use of tiny molecules to deliver drugs that can precision-target microscopic viruses.

Another study, based on research in South Korea, suggests that ferrets might be the answer.

The study published in the journal Cell Host & Microbe says that Covid-19 had a very similar effect on ferrets the one it has on humans. The study states that ferrets could be “a useful tool to evaluate the efficacy of [antiviral treatments] and preventive vaccines”.

A third line of attack could be hamsters. Syrian hamsters’ responses to infection by the coronavirus “closely resemble the manifestations of upper and lower respiratory tract infection in humans”, according to researchers from Hong Kong University.

Science magazine reports that eight hamsters infected with the virus “lost weight, became lethargic, and developed ruffled fur, a hunched posture, and rapid breathing,” suggesting that they could provide a fertile field for vaccine testing.

Meanwhile in Australia a research lab has announced that a possible vaccine against coronavirus has entered the testing stage.

Nucleus Network said in a statement it will jointly hold trials with Novavax, a bio-tech company based in the U.S.

“Nucleus has a rich history of Phase 1 vaccine trials, and a long-standing track-record with Novavax; we are well positioned to implement rapid testing with first-in-human trials over the coming weeks,” said Cameron Johnson, the chief executive officer of Nucleus Network.