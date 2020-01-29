Scientists drill into Antarctica’s ‘doomsday’ Thwaites glacier

A joint task force of hardy US and UK-based scientists has ventured to one of the world’s most remote regions in a bid to conduct crucial research intended to prevent catastrophic sea level rises.

The so-called Thwaites ‘doomsday glacier’ in Western Antarctica is the size of Britain and is known to be melting at an alarming rate.

If it was to collapse, it would lead to a significant increase in sea levels of around two feet (65cm).

The impact on coastal communities around the world would be catastrophic.

And scientists have now finally conducted fieldwork in the region for the first time, which involves the first ever drilling done on the frozen tundra.

A submersible yellow submarine-like robot capable of navigating the sub-zero waters was fed through one borehole to study how the glacier is melting.

Nicknamed Icefin, it swam more than a mile to the site where the glacier meets the sea at the grounding site — where most melting is thought to be occurring.

It measured, imaged and mapped the process causing melting at this critical part of the glacier.

Five dedicated teams of scientists and engineers have been working on Thwaites Glacier for the last two months in below freezing temperatures and extreme winds.

Two of these teams have used hot water to drill between 1,000 and 2,300 feet (300 and 700 metres) through the ice to the ocean and sediment beneath.

The goal is to investigate the history of Thwaites and see what is causing melting and find what can be done to stabilise the vast ice sheet.

One team, called MELT, focused on what was happening where the glacier meets the sea. Two places were drilled here using hot water.

Another team, called TARSAN, ventured 18miles (30km) further out on the floating shelf to explore what was happening under the ice.

And the so-called GHC team drilled four bedrock cores using a Winkie drill.

Lead scientist for Icefin, Dr Britney Schmidt from Georgia Institute of Technology, said: ‘We designed Icefin to be able to access the grounding zones of glaciers, places where observations have been nearly impossible, but where rapid change is taking place.

‘To have the chance to do this at Thwaites Glacier, which is such a critical hinge point in West Antarctica, is a dream come true for me and my team.

‘The data couldn’t be more exciting.’

Dr Keith Nicholls, an oceanographer from British Antarctic Survey and the UK lead on the MELT team that unleashed Icefin, said: ‘We know that warmer ocean waters are eroding many of West Antarctica’s glaciers, but we’re particularly concerned about Thwaites.

‘This new data will provide a new perspective of the processes taking place so we can predict future change with more certainty.’

UK Science Minister Chris Skidmore praised the researchers and says the UK is ‘leading the fight’ against climate change’.