Scientists find coronavirus ‘Achilles heel’ that could be targeted with drugs

Scientists have discovered an ‘Achilles heel’ of the coronavirus that could open a path for a potential vaccine.

A study used an antibody from a SARS survivor and tracked how it latched on to a specific area of the SARS virus in order to kill it.

The team at Scripps Research then observed how the SARS antibody gripped on to the same spot on the COVID-19 coronavirus sample.

This spot of weakness could can be targeted with drugs and guide the development of a vaccine.

Now researchers are seeking former coronavirus patients who have recovered and are willing to donate blood to screen for antibodies.

The discovery comes as international researchers race to find a vaccine or cure for the pandemic, which has killed 70,000 people worldwide.

The scientists examined an antibody that had been taken from a SARS patient years ago. No cases of SARS have occurred since 2004.

The antibody taken from the SARS patient – called CR3022 – was isolated in 2006 by the pharmaceutical company Crucell Holland BV in the Netherlands.

SARS-CoV, which causes SARS, led to an epidemic in Asia in the early 2000s after jumping from a bat to humans in China.

It eventually infected more than 8,000 people and killed almost 800 before it was quelled by lockdowns, quarantines and other measures.

The novel coronavirus currently ravaging the globe – SARS-CoV-2 – is a closely related coronavirus that causes COVID-19.

In experiments, the scientists in San Diego noticed the SARS antibody latched onto virtually the same spot on the SARS-CoV-2 coronavirus as the SARS coronavirus.

The antibody did not grip the ‘SARS-CoV-2’ sample quite as hard as the SARS sample. But that doesn’t mean it won’t kill it.

The work helped identify the spot as a possible weak point in the makeup of the virus.

‘That high degree of similarity implies that the site has an important function that would be lost if it mutated significantly,’ Scripps Research said in a statement.

The study’s lead author Dr Ian Wilson told the San Diego Tribune that he described the area of the virus as a ‘possible Achilles heel’.

The vulnerable area is difficult to find, however, ‘adding to the mystery’, the researchers said.

‘We found that this region is usually hidden inside the virus, and only exposed when that part of the virus changes its structure, as it would in natural infection,’ co-author Dr Meng Yuan said.

Dr Wilson said: ‘The knowledge of conserved sites like this can aid in structure -based design of vaccines and therapeutics against SARS-CoV-2, and these would also protect against other coronaviruses — including those that may emerge in the future.’

The discovery, published Friday in the journal Science, provides vital information about the structure of the coronavirus.

It a vulnerable spot which would be vulnerable to certain drugs, and is crucial to showing how it spreads, according to Scripps scientists.

The team’s primary goal is to keep mapping the structure of the coronavirus and use it to design a vaccine.

They believe they could create a temporary vaccine-like protection for people, for example frontline doctors, using antibodies.

Labs at Scripps Research and throughout the world are currently seeking blood donations from people who have recovered from COVID-19 for further studies.

The blood can be screened for potentially useful antibodies that can neutralize the virus.

Humans have five basic types on antibodies, but there are lots of variability among those groups.

Already donated blood is being used to treat COVID-19 patients. The antibody-rich plasma of a survivor is injected into the patient’s blood to help their body fight the infection.

The century-old treatment, called convalescent plasma, is just one of many therapies being trialled in the fight to find an effective cure.

With no other options, doctors are using a collection of drugs for people critically ill with COVID-19 that are licensed but have not been proven to work yet.

Thousands of patients worldwide are being given the much-hyped antimalarials chloroquine and hydroxychloroquine, the experimental Ebola drug remdesivir, the Japanese flu treatments favipiravir and the anti-HIV medicine lopinavir.

Clinical trial results are being published at speed, but are not conclusive. Therefore, research into other new therapies is ongoing.

New graphs reveal the United States is still 11 days away from its coronavirus peak when it is predicted 2,644 people will die in 24 hours across the nation.

The stark new model – created by researchers from the University of Washington’s Institute for Health Metrics – also shows the country is also 10 days from its peak resource use, when 262,092 hospital beds will be needed.

That is 87,674 less than the number of beds the U.S. has to its disposal, the predictions show. A staggering 39,727 ICU beds will be required; the estimated shortage of these will be 19,863, it adds.

Researchers also warn 100,000 Americans will die by August 4.

Previous White House predictions have put the figure between 100,000 and 240,000 deaths in the US if the nation continues on its trajectory and current social distancing guidelines are maintained.