Scientists reveal planet’s ‘seismic noise’ reduced after world goes on coronavirus lockdown

Staying at home has not only reduced the risk of spreading coronavirus – it has also ‘calmed’ the earth, with a notable reduction in ‘seismic noise’ – according to leading scientists.

Around one-third of the world’s population, or more than 2 billion people, are currently in lockdown, staying at home or observing social distancing measures, meaning that usual human activity has been reduced and there are far less vibrations shaking the earth.

Fewer trains, planes and heavy vehicles and reduced manufacturing and construction have all contributed to the noticeable reduction in vibrations felt around the world.

While ‘the earth continues shaking’, according to the Royal Observatory of Belgium’s Twitter feed, “ground movements at frequencies 1-20 Hz, mainly due to human activity (cars, trains, industries,…) are much lower since the implementation of the containment measures by the government.”

This reduction has been most noticeable since late March, when stay-at-home measures were adopted, with similar findings by scientists around the world, including the UK.

The British Geological Survey’s Seismology team posted a graph that showed a dramatic drop in noise levels recorded at their GAT2 station next to Gatwick airport, between Monday, 24 February, before lockdown measures, and Monday, 30 March, after they were implemented.

Taking to Twitter, French seismologist Claudio Satriano wrote: ‘Dramatic reduction of seismic noise in @Paris due to the #COVID19 #lockdown.

‘And thanks Parisians for staying home! #RestezChezToi #StayHome.’

Meanwhile British scientist Jessica Irving, based in the United States, posted a graph showing a reduction in seismic vibrations at Princeton University.

Writing on Twitter, Iriving said: ‘How does @Princeton “sound” different now that everyone must #stayathome? Here is the seismic “noise” we record in the basement of Guyot Hall. Campus really is quieter now, especially after the tighter restrictions were put in place.’

Scientists in Bern, Geneva and Zurich in Switzerland have also seen a drop in vibrations.

Frédérick Massin posted a graph showing vibrations before lockdown, after a ban on crowds greater than 100 people and again on groups greater than five people, with the last showing the most dramatic reduction.