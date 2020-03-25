Scott Fitzgerald opens up on addictions and hopes rehab will help him become a world champion

Preston boxer Scott Fitzgerald has spent the last five years ‘out of control’ but the British light-middleweight champion now believes he is back on track after addiction battle

Scott Fitzgerald believes he can be a world champion within two years after knocking out his addictions.

The British light-middleweight champion checked himself in to Tony Adams’ Sporting Chance clinic in a bid to solve gambling and alcohol dependency issues two weeks ago.

Fitzgerald, 28, says, in his own words, he has been out of control over the last five years.

He suffered depression amid his problems which led to his manager Steve Wood stepping in to try to rescue his man from blowing his chances of becoming a star in the sport.

And now the unbeaten Preston fighter is confident he has to reignite his career in the ring.

“I’m a compulsive gambler and I’m an alcoholic,” Fitzgerald said.

“I could tell you 500 stories that got me into this position.

“It’s been something that has been out of my control for a good few years.

“I’ve blown money and wasted time.

“I finally decided to do something about it.

“My manager Steve Wood found out about Sporting Chance.

“I went down for an assessment and then three weeks later I went in for 12 days which I just finished on Friday.

“I went to AA meetings and I would be sharing with other people in similar positions.

“It really worked to get stuff off my chest and realise others have problems too.

“They gave me a 12-step programme. I believe I’ve sorted myself out. I’m proper buzzing. I’m going to be a world champion.”

It won’t be that easy, surely for Fitzgerald but he insists he is focussed on boxing now.

His first port of call after checking out of the Sporting Chance clinic last Friday was to head to promoter Eddie Hearn’s offices in Brentwood for a meeting to map out his future.

“I wasted a lot of time. But I’m 28 and I feel like I’m in my prime,” he said. “I can be a world champion in two years.”

Fitzgerald achieved his dream of becoming British champion by beating Ted Cheeseman in a closely-contested clash last October.

But he had bigger battles out of the ring in the build up.

Fitzgerald insists he remained disciplined in camp but the excesses would explode after fights.

“After the Cheeseman fight, I didn’t feel any happier than I did before,” he said.

“I was under a mist of fog.

“I was so depressed up until the fight, through fight night and beyond. I won a British title which was my dream and I did it as a depressed man.

“If I fought Cheeseman now after 12 weeks of training I would stop him inside six rounds.”

He is also looking at a rematch with Rio Olympian Anthony Fowler who he upset early in 2019 and promised to stop him even earlier this time.

But he also faces a fight outside the ring to stay on track.

“I will never gamble again and I want to get into a position where I can have a sensible drink like a bottle of wine with my girlfriend but I might never drink ever again,” he added.

“I’m staying focussed on boxing.”