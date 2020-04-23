Sea of Thieves Update Patch Notes: Ships of Fortune 2.0.14 download live for Xbox and Windows PC

Sea of Thieves is live again following extended downtime. Here’s the latest patch notes and updates for the Ships of Fortune update on April 22

Sea of Thieves got its latest update today, and now the game is just about ready to set sail again with all the new content under its sails.

As we sail forth deeper into the new month of free content, players are going to get the chance to take to the high seas as an emissary and throw their lot in with new faction, the Reaper’s Bones.

This new update is now live, and will require 6.8 GB of space on Xbox One, 11.42GB on Xbox One X and 11.42 GB for Windows 10.

There are a few headline changes in this new patch, the most notable of which is the new Reapers Bones trading company.

Oh and cats. Lots of cats.

Take a look below for the full patch notes (many of them apply to quality of life and bug fixes) and get ready to take to the open seas once the game servers come back online, which should be any moment now.

Yarr!

General

Combat





Tall Tales

Pirate Emporium

The team is aware of all these issues and working on resolutions for a future update.