Search for non-verbal 2-year-old who went missing after running out of his home and away from family

A two-year-old boy who went missing overnight has been found safe after a U.S. Postal Service worker recognized him from news reports amid a desperate hunt that started last night.

Ethan Adeyemi followed an adult of the home on the 7800 block of Blue Stream Drive in Elkridge, Maryland around 10.20pm Wednesday and was found around 8am Thursday on the side of I-95 northbound just before Route 103.

The postal worker said he stopped and took the child into his vehicle until emergency responders arrived and police said he ‘appears to be in good health’ was transported to hospital for checks.

The child has not been formally diagnosed with autism but is believed to be on the spectrum. Relatives said he is non-verbal but claps in response to his name.

Adeyemi fled his home as family members desperately tried to chase after him Wednesday night but he suddenly vanished in the dark.

Police issued an alert around 1.30am Thursday, just hours after he went missing.

Alongside fire personnel and K9 units, Howard County Police searched the area with concerned neighbors, images from Fox 5 show.

Police said they were unable to send out drones and couldn’t be assisted in the search by helicopters from agencies in neighboring jurisdictions as they were grounded due to weather conditions.

Loved ones worried as he was not wearing socks or shoes when he left the property, just burgundy sweatpants and a blue sweatshirt with white writing.

Temperatures in the area hit a low of 27 degrees Fahrenheit on Wednesday.

One neighbor who joined the search via a late-night bike ride, was concerned about the cold weather at this time of year as the child remained vulnerable.

‘I was helping the officers, pretty much telling the geography of the land. Where the ponds are lakes…’

He described the community as quiet but tight-knit one and said neighbors would often hang out together around the pool.

Police had asked neighbors to turn on their property lights and search around their homes.

They asked the community to call 911 with any leads.

It wasn’t immediately clear what happened to Adeyemi before he was found Thursday.