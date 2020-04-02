Sebastian Vettel replacement options lined up by Ferrari – Lewis Hamilton not on the list

Sebastian Vettel might leave Ferrari in the winter and Mattia Binotto’s team know three drivers would love to take his seat.

Sebastian Vettel’s Ferrari future is up in the air and the Italians know his seat is being eyed up by Daniel Ricciardo, Carlos Sainz and Antonio Giovinazzi. Vettel is out of contract at the end of 2020 and team principal Mattia Binotto has insisted he’s their first-choice option to drive alongside Charles Leclerc next year.

Ferrari are, though, yet to make serious ground towards hammering out a deal with the four-time F1 champion, who joined them from Red Bull in 2015. Sky Sport in Italy report the Prancing Horse have now offered Vettel fresh terms which include a significant wage drop. While the 32-year-old is mulling over that initial proposal, Ferrari are keeping in mind potential replacements. It is claimed Ferrari are in no hurry to rush through a contract because they know Ricciardo, Sainz and Giovinazzi are all ready to jump ship for them.

The trio are out of contract at Renault, McLaren and Alfa Romeo respectively at the end of the season. And they’re being considered as alternatives to partner Leclerc, who committed his long-term future to Ferrari over the winter. Lewis Hamilton has long been linked with a move to Ferrari, with both sides expressing their mutual admiration. Ferrari chief executive Louis Camilleri revealed at last year’s post-season debrief that informal talks over a move had taken place.

However, Mercedes driver Hamilton’s name is apparently nowhere to be seen on Ferrari’s list of possible replacements for Vettel. Renault team principal Cyril Abiteboul refused to shut down talk earlier this month that Vettel could replace Ricciardo with the French constructors. McLaren, meanwhile, are said to be interested in reuniting Vettel with their team principal Andreas Seidl should Sainz leave. Sainz’s stock has risen following a promising first season at McLaren and former F1 driver Martin Brundle believes he is a serious option for Ferrari.