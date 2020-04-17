Sebastian Vettel set to close Ferrari door on Lewis Hamilton with F1 retirement off table

Sebastian Vettel is set to end F1 fans’ hopes of seeing Lewis Hamilton driving in the famous red of Ferrari. The German has revealed it’s likely his future will be finalised before the first race of the 2020 season, which has been thrown into chaos by the coronavirus pandemic.

Vettel has less than 12 months to run on the three-year deal he agreed ahead of the 2018 F1 campaign but team principal Mattia Binotto is eager for him to stick around.

And it looks as though he might be about to end any chance of Hamilton swapping Mercedes for Ferrari by putting pen to paper on fresh terms.

“It depends when we will have the first race,” Vettel said, when asked during a conference call if his future will be sorted out before the start of the season.

“There is a high chance we will have to make a decision before there will be the first race because at the moment it looks like there will be no race before June or even July.

“The main priority at first was to ensure that we’re all dealing with the situation in the right way.