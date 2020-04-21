Self-assessment tax bills can be delayed by this element – ‘payments on account’ explained

SELF-EMPLOYED people are required to complete a self-assessment tax return as they are not covered by the PAYE system. Advance payments are possible through these self-assessments but this has been altered by coronavirus.

Self-assessment tax returns are an important element for the self-employed community and failing to do them correctly can be quite costly. They cover a broad spectrum of workers and contexts as individuals running a small company, directors for large companies, investment holders and even child benefit claimants will need to complete them.

Once a person completes their tax return, they will be sent a bill. So long as the person involved completed their return online, they will be able to view this bill: When they’ve finished filing in the return (but before submitting it) in the “view your calculation” section

In their final tax calculation which can take up to 72 hours to process after they’ve submitted their return.

The bill will detail all the tax owed for the previous year, which is called the “balancing payment”. If this figure is more than £1,000, the bill will usually include an additional payment towards next year’s bill, this is known as a “payment on account”. Payments on accounts can complicate things as the person involved will need to deduct any payments on account that they made in the previous year towards the current year’s bill to calculate what it owed. Thankfully, it is possible to check on payments on accounts from previous years by going online.

A person can sign into their online account (provided by the government/HMRC), select the option to view their latest self-assessment return and then simply click on “view statements”. Once everything is in order, the individual will need to pay their bill by midnight on January 31. If this payment date is missed, penalties may be levied. Payments on account are usually split into two payments every year unless the following circumstances are met: The last self-assessment bill was less than £1,000

The person has already paid more than 80 percent of all the tax they owe.

The payment is half of the previous year’s tax bill and they’re usually done on January 31 and July 31. However, because of the effects of coronavirus it is now possible to delay making a second payment on account. If an individual chooses to delay it, they have until 31 January 2021 to pay the bill. This is not the only element of self-assessments to be affected by coronavirus.