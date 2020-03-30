Self isolation and wages: What will you be paid if you have to self-isolate?

CORONAVIRUS has meant many people in the UK are following the Government’s guidelines to self-isolate. So what will you be paid if you have to self-isolate?

As the COVID-19 pandemic continues, it is essential people self-isolate to prevent the spread of coronavirus and to protect the NHS. Those who are self-isolating must not leave their homes, and must not go to work.

When should you self-isolate? Anyone who shows symptoms of coronavirus (a high temperature or a new, continuous cough) should not leave their homes for a period of seven days. Anybody who lives in the same household, or has come into contact with someone with symptoms, should also self-isolate for 14 days from the day the first person showed symptoms. When self-isolating, you must stay at home for the designated period – this means you cannot leave your home to go to work.

What will you be paid if you have to self-isolate? For those who are employed, and have symptoms of COVID-19, your employer’s usual sick pay procedures should apply. But if you are not showing symptoms yourself, and are self-isolating as a precaution, your pay will depend on certain factors. For example, if you are able to work from home while self-isolating, your employer should continue to pay you your full salary.

But if you cannot work from home, the Government is asking businesses to support employees who are self-isolating. The Government website reads: “Employers should use their discretion and respect the medical need to self-isolate in making decisions about sick pay.” If your employer will not pay you while self-isolating, you will be entitled to statutory sick pay (SSP) from the Government. The current rate of statutory sick pay is £94.25 per week. You’ll be able to get SSP from the first day you’re self-isolating and cannot work.

This is active as of March 13 and is part of a series of financial relief measures from the Government. Michael Redston, Employment Law Solicitor at Aaron & Partners, said: “Those self-isolating will be paid Statutory Sick Pay (‘SSP’) from day 1 of the self-isolation, as long as the reason for isolation is in line with government and Public Health England guidance. “Some employment contracts allow for contractual sick pay, over and above SSP, often providing full pay. “Usually, an employee can self-certify sickness absence and so no medical ‘Fit Note’ is required for the first 7 days. “This still applies, but if you are self-isolating for longer than a week (current guidance is to self-isolate for 14 days if a member of your household displays coronavirus symptoms) then your employer would usually expect medical evidence for your absence. “You can now obtain a ‘self-isolation’ note from the NHS111 website as evidence (https://111.nhs.uk/isolation-note/). “Advice is not to go to a doctor or hospital unless your symptoms are severe and you are having trouble breathing, so these online notes are simplifying the process.”

If you are self-employed, earn less than an average of £118 per week, or work as a freelancer, you may not be entitled to statutory sick pay. However, you may be able to make a claim for Universal Credit. Under the Chancellor’s new coronavirus measures, it is now easier to make a claim for Universal Credit during the coronavirus outbreak. You’ll receive your first payment around five weeks after applying online if your application is successful. However, you can ask for an advance when you apply if you need help sooner. You may also be able to claim for the Employment and Support Allowance (ESA).

