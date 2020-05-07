Senate begins one of the ‘strangest sessions’ in history

14 SHARES Share Tweet

A nearly deserted Capitol complex showcased new precautions to operate amid the coronavirus pandemic Monday, with face masks on offer in the Capitol basement but only a few signs of life in empty corridors as the Senate prepared to come into session.

Senate Minority Leader Charles Schumer called it ‘one of the strangest sessions of the United States Senate in United States history.’ He said in a floor speech that fellow senators would wipe down microphones, lay off hand-shakes, and wear masks in the hallways.

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, who called the chamber into session, descried the legislative meeting as a show of a strong work-ethic – although Washington D.C. had yet to hit its coronavirus peak, with nearly 5,000 confirmed cases.

‘This deadly coronavirus does not take days off and so the United States Senate has not either,’ McConnell said.

‘But now the time has come for us to continue conducting our nation’s business in ways that are only possible with senators here in the Capitol,’ he said

McConnell mentioned the only vote on tap for Monday – an inspector general to oversee the Nuclear Regulatory Commission, a nominee Democrats said was non-controversial.

‘The senate will be acting on key nominations that relate directly to the safety of the American people, oversight of our coronavirus legislation, and more,’ McConnell said on the Senate floor.

‘We need to continue to maintain and safeguard our domestic nuclear resources.’ He continued: ‘We need to keep protecting our nation against foreign intelligence services,’ in a reference to Trump loyalist Texas Rep. John Ratcliffe, who is nominated to be the next Director of National Intelligence. ‘Those around the world who wish harm on Americans are not going to give us a free pass until the pandemic is over.

Trump selected Ratcliffe last summer but then pulled the nomination after it faced blowback.

‘I don’t think anybody could seriously argue that filling critical national security posts is not essential Senate business,’ said McConnell.

Senator Richard Durbin of Illinois, the Democratic whip, blasted the decision to come back in session other than for coronavirus business – and said McConnell did so in order to install his former intern and protege on the powerful D.C. Court of Appeals.

The Judiciary Committee plans to hold a hearing Wednesday on the nomination of Justin Walker, a District Court Judge from McConnell’s home state.

‘Justin Walker has the distinction, he is one of 9 presidential nominees sent to the Senate Judiciary Committee by the White House who were judged unqualified by the American Bar Association,’ Durbin said, noting he had no significant trial experience when nominated to his current post.

‘I don’t understand it. It’s certainly hard to argue that this is a response to a national health emergency in America,’ he said. Walker interned for McConnell and became a protege, worked on the Bush-Cheney campaign in 2004, and went to Harvard Law, joined the Federalist Society, and clerked for Judge Brett Kavanaugh.

The Senate confirmed Walker, 37, to his current post in October.

The sprawling Capitol complex remained mostly empty as the Senate was to start taking action on Trump administration nominees, with an area normally teeming with staff and lawmakers now being operated by a small number of building staff.

Public entrances guarded by Capitol Police were virtually unused, with bright yellow signs thanking people for practicing social distancing. Prime parking spots designated for well-connected staffers were vacant.

The subway that normally ferries senators between their offices and the Capitol ran back and forth as usual on auto control, but was mostly unused even during the heart of the normal workday.

The chamber meets with more than 60,000 Americans dead of the virus and more than 30 million filing for unemployment

It is set to vote Monday on the nomination of Robert Feitel to be inspector general of the Nuclear Regulatory Commission – a vote with no clear connection to the coronavirus crisis.

President Trump fumed days ago that his nominees were stalled, and even threatened to try to force Congress to adjourn in order to make recess appoinments.

The Senate Intelligence panel holds a hearing late this week on John Ratcliffe, the conservative House Republican whose nomination drew opposition months ago when it was first in the offing.

Other nominations to see committee action are for secretary of the Navy and Pentagon jobs. McConnell also wants to move forward on Trump’s lifetime appointments to fill judicial vacancies.

When they did arrive, many senators were expected to wear masks, as Vice President Mike Pence did last week on a factory tour – after facing blowback for failing to do so at the Mayo Clinic. The 53-strong Republican conference plans to lunch on Tuesday – although with only three senators to a table.

In a common area normally filled with staffers before lunch, Senate gift show was gated with a sign that still said ‘Happy Easter.’

Outside the building, the Capitol’s verdant grounds were being used – by a series of joggers, parents with strollers, and occasional dog walkers. Outside the Senate chamber, the ornate 2nd floor was virtually empty.

Many office doors had tags on their doo knobs stating ‘Cleaning Not Required.’

A group of staff wearing face masks met outside the Senate Rules Committee room in the Dirksen Senate Office building to plan for an upcoming hearing. There are several this week that will advance Trump nominees, some of whom have been held up due to opposition from Republicans as well as Democrats.

One facility that was open Monday was a large cafeteria inside the Dirksen building. A sushi bar remained shuttered, but a grill was operational and a masked food service worker was assembling sandwiches for Senate staffers wearing business clothes.

An ornate press gallery was nearly empty, with new plexiglass separating the areas where staff sit.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi is keeping the House out of session this week, citing the guidance of the Capitol physician.

McConnell told Fox News Sunday the Senate “will modify routines in ways that are smart and safe.”

Protective masks, which were difficult to locate at the start of the pandemic, were being offered in a box on top of a wooden table in the basement of the Senate.

Many Democrats were not enthusiastic about returning to work on Trump’s nominees. ‘I’m on the road to DC. It’s a beautiful day for a drive — but not for a Senate session that disregards the need for more COVID-19 relief,’ tweeted Sen. Richard Blumenthal of Connecticut.