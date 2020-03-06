Seventy-five fascinating facts about Disneyland and Walt Disney World

They’re the happiest places on earth, where the magic happens and dreams come true.

And what’s more, Disneyland in California and Walt Disney World in Florida are heaven for fact fans, as we highlight here, with a bumper list of fascinating insights into the parks’ renowned attractions and shows.

With more than 32,000 cast members, the Disneyland Resort is the largest single-site employer in Orange.

Through the years, a virtual ‘Who’s Who’ of the 20th and early 21st centuries has visited the Disneyland Resort, including presidents (dating to Harry S. Truman), numerous heads of state and countless athletes, artists, authors and celebrities.

More than 50 certified scuba divers work on the resort facilities team, which maintains attractions such as ‘World of Color’ and Finding Nemo Submarine.

The Mark Twain Riverboat’s maiden voyage was on July 13, 1955, for a celebration of Walt and Lillian’s 30th wedding anniversary.

The man-made Paradise Bay lagoon is 3.5 acres with 15 million gallons of water.

The show features nearly 1,200 powerful and programmable fountains, and a vast underwater grid with more than 18,000 points of control. Each fountain has multiple points of control for lighting, color intensity, water angle, height and more.

World of Color employs 28 high-definition projectors (14 of them submersible).

There are approximately 300 weddings at the Disneyland Resort each year.

Approximately one in four brides ride in Cinderella’s horse-drawn coach.

The most popular wedding theme: Cinderella.

The resort employs nearly 200 restaurant and catering managers and more than 7,000 food and beverage cast members overall.

If the 3.8million churros that are consumed each year at the Disneyland Resort were laid end-to-end, they would stretch 954 miles. That’s enough churros to line the Disneyland Resort monorail track 382 times.

If the 2.6million hot dogs that are served each year were laid end-to-end, they would stretch 242 miles or be the length of 11,208 Millennium Falcons.

The Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge attractions (at Disneyland and Walt Disney World) span more than 14 acres, making these the largest single-themed lands in Disney Parks’ history.

There are three entrances into the new land at Disneyland Park, and two at Disney’s Hollywood Studios. Otherwise, the lands are nearly identical.

The chess-type game played on the table in the Millennium Falcon main hold and lounge is called Dejarik. Guests can sit at the table inside Millennium Falcon: Smugglers Run, and the game is available for purchase in the Toydarian Toymaker marketplace stall.

Actors from the current Star Wars film trilogy reprise their roles for unique scenes and dialogue in Star Wars: Rise of the Resistance, including Daisy Ridley (Rey), Adam Driver (Kylo Ren), John Boyega (Finn), Oscar Isaac (Poe Dameron) and Domhnall Gleeson (General Hux).

Among the ancient-looking spires across the lands, the tallest is more than 130 feet high.

There are nearly 280,000 possible combinations for constructing an R-series or BB-series astromech droid using all the available pieces in the Droid Depot.

For the soundtrack inside Oga’s Cantina, Walt Disney Imagineering commissioned musicians and composers from around the world to craft original music for a galactic playlist.

Approximately 6,700 construction workers and artisans were employed during the development of Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge.

To operate the land, 1,600 new jobs were created for Disneyland Resort.

More than four million trees, plants, shrubs, vines, epiphytes, grasses and ground-coverings from every continent on Earth — except Antarctica — were planted.

Ten artists and three Imagineers worked full-time for 18 months to create the 325 animal carvings on The Tree of Life. Sculptors had between six and 10 hours to create the finished image before the plaster hardened.

When creating Expedition Everest, Disney Imagineers went to great lengths to create an attraction rich in storytelling, authenticity and detail – even traveling to Nepal to research the region’s architecture and culture. Expedition Everest, towering at nearly 200 feet high and occupying a 6.2-acre site, takes guests on a race through the Himalayan mountains on a speeding train. It is one of 18 mountain attractions created by Walt Disney Imagineering at Disney theme parks worldwide.

Nearly 40 Guam kingfisher chicks have hatched at Disney’s Animal Kingdom, significantly raising the world population of these birds. Currently, there are 145 of these birds in the world.

The rutted road on Kilimanjaro Safaris is part of the landscape design. The Walt Disney Imagineering design team matched concrete with the surrounding soil, then rolled tires through it, and tossed stones, dirt and twigs into it to create an appropriately bumpy experience duplicating a remote African road.

Andy’s ‘footprint’ is about 25 feet long or the equivalent of a size 240 shoe.

The Disney Festival of Fantasy Parade continues a long tradition of classic parades in the Magic Kingdom dating back to opening day more than 45 years ago.

Disney characters from more than a dozen classic stories are represented among nine parade floats.

Elaborate costumes were crafted by 10 different costume houses, in eight cities, in two countries — including Creative Costuming facilities in both Florida and California.

It takes 30 yards of fabric to make one Seashell Girl costume.

There are 41 on-property hotel resorts at Walt Disney World, with 31 of those operated by Disney.

In the Epcot area you’ll find Disney’s Pop Century Resort, which has 2,880 room’ time capsules’ that pay homage to 20th-century pop culture. Larger-than-life icons from each decade are found all over the resort, from four-story Rubik’s Cubes to bowling pins that tower more than 65 feet high.

Walt Disney World is the largest single-site employer in the United States, employing more than 75,000 Cast Members in Central Florida, in more than 3,000 different job classifications with a total 2018 annual payroll of over $2.7billion.

Walt Disney unveiled his plans for Disneyland to a national television audience during the premiere of ‘Disneyland’ the television show on October 27, 1954.

In 1955, an adult ticket cost a mere $1, with additional charges for attractions. Even with the extra costs, the average spend was $2.37.