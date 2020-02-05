Sex offender, 52, is charged with threatening to kill Rep. Adam Schiff after watching Fox News

An Arizona man has been charged by federal authorities of threatening to kill Rep. Adam Schiff (Cal-D) in an obscenity laden voicemail.

Jan Peter Meister, a 52-year-old registered sex offender, told investigators that he was under the influence when he left the voicemail for the Democrat’s Washington D.C. office.

Meister shared that he made the call after watching Fox News and googling the politician’s number, according to The Informant – a publication that focuses on violent extremism.

He later told authorities that he strongly dislikes Democrats and blames them for the problems with the country.

‘I’m gonna f***ing blow your brains out you f***ing piece of s**t,’ Meister is said to have blurted out in the voicemail.

Schiff was originally listed as ‘Congressman A.S.’ in court filings.

Investigators searched Meister’s home and found an AR-15 style rifle and two pistols inside. There was more than 700 rounds of ammunition at the property.

Meister has been charged with making interstate threats and being a felon in posession of firearms and ammunition.

The sex offender faces a total of 15 years for the two charges.